Suits stars to reunite for new project — but there’s a catch

The stars of Suits are set to reunite for a new project — but it’s probably not the kind that fans have been hoping for.

Even after it wrapped up in 2019, Suits has been considered one of the most beloved US TV shows of all time, still keeping up in the streaming ratings five years later.

During this time, fans have begged for a reunion. As of this week, one is officially on the cards — but for a rewatch podcast, not any new episodes.

Stars Patrick J. Adams & Sarah Rafferty are launching a Suits podcast dedicated to rewatching old episodes, with Deadline reporting that the duo “will be joined by cast members and crew as well as friends and fans of the show, which had a nine-season run on the NBCUniversal cable station.”

“On the heels of the record-breaking Suits resurgence, it feels like the perfect time to rewatch the show that changed our lives,” the pair explained in a press statement. “We are thrilled to collaborate with the incredible team at SiriusXM and look forward to connecting with our friends from the cast and crew, as well as the Suits fans who made it all possible.”

However, it appears that fans have initially had the opposite reaction. “Terrible. Mike is such an awful main character,” one fan posted on X/Twitter, with a second agreeing: “Was this show successful when it was still making episodes? I never heard anyone talk about it until it was added back to Netflix last year.”

“You know actors ain’t getting bookings when they start a podcast about their show,” a third weighed in.

Adams and Rafferty were last seen appearing in a Superbowl commercial for Elf cosmetics earlier this year, alongside fellow Suits co-star Gabriel Macht. At the time, it was speculated that the pair might be included in the official reboot Suits L.A., though nothing has been confirmed.

Rafferty told People Magazine: “I mean, if they need Donna and I’m assuming if they need — I’m just gonna speak for my friends here — Jessica or Lewis, we’ll all put on our high heels and we’ll march on up to Vancouver!”

