Star Wars spin-off The Bad Batch to see return of fan-favorite character - Dexerto

The Bad Batch will reportedly see Bo Katan’s return in the Star Wars animated series, which will be available to stream from 2021.

Disney Plus brought fans one last season of The Clone Wars in 2020, giving a satisfying end to the show and also the opportunity for a new spin-off – The Bad Batch.

The group of clones, introduced in episode one of Season 7, are labeled the ‘Bad Batch’ due to them all being genetic mutations, from Tech, who has enhanced intelligence, to Wrecker who is extra strong.

By the end of their story arc, the team of four soon had a new addition in Echo and set off on their next mission, which fans are soon to learn more about.

Who will be returning in The Bad Batch?

Set after Revenge of the Sith and Order 66, The Bad Batch will have a lot of questions to answer, especially around what happened with Clone Force 99’s inhibitor chips during the events of Order 66.

That being said, it seems that one thing is clear, and that is that the group will be bumping into a few familiar faces on their adventures, including the famous Bo Katan.

According to reports from Cinelinx, multiple sources have confirmed that the Mandalorian will be appearing in the animated series, along with others who are yet to be confirmed.

This will be shortly after the Siege of Mandalore, so it will be interesting to see the direct impact those events had on her character as well as seeing her join forces with the group.

After having just had her debut in the live-action Star Wars universe, there is no surprise that fans are yet to see even more of Bo Katan, who was first established in The Clone Wars and Rebels. It was voice actor Katee Sackhoff who took on the role for The Mandalorian too.

The Bad Batch was announced to be in the works in July, but little else has been heard about the upcoming series. Following the announcement, Disney’s Head of Content, Agnes Chu, said: “While The Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning.

“We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”

There is likely to be a trailer or teaser on the way for the show soon, considering the release date continues to near closer.

The Bad Batch is expected to be available to stream on Disney Plus from around spring 2021.