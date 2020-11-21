Star Wars Boba Fett spin-off reportedly a prequel - Dexerto

It’s rumored that the Boba Fett series – which is expected to start production soon – will act as a prequel in the Star Wars franchise, with supporting actors including Peaky Blinders’ Jordan Bolger.

The famous bounty hunter first hit the big screen in 1980’s Empire Strikes Back. Yet, with next to no lines, the character still managed to become a fan favorite and is to this day.

After his shock appearance in The Mandalorian season two, it didn’t take long for fans’ excitement to return, even more so now that a spin-off is in the works.

When will the Boba Fett series be set?

It wasn’t too long ago that reports first came in about the Boba Fett series, with filming expected to have begun in early November. However, since then, there have been few updates about what’s in store for the miniseries.

New casting information has hinted that there is still progress with the spin-off, though nothing is confirmed.

According to The Direct, Peaky Blinders actor Jordan Bolger is in talks to take on a supporting role in an upcoming Star Wars spin-off from The Mandalorian.

Speculation from sources suggests that Boba Fett will be involved in the series and it will act as a prequel to the popular Disney Plus show.

With The Mandalorian set after the events of the original trilogy, there is potential that this could cover Boba Fett’s story, from when he was thought to be dead in Return of the Jedi to his reappearance on Tatooine.

Sophie Thatcher’s name has also been attached to the project, but she would also have a supporting role, with the two characters allegedly being called Skad (Bolger) and Drash (Thatcher), according to The Illuminerdi.

Both are expected to be members of ‘a street crew’, so could possibly be seen teaming up with Boba Fett along the way, following his escape from the Sarlacc.

As his role in the second season of The Mandalorian is still unclear, it’s hard to tell the direction the show could be going in. He could make an appearance in the final chapter of season two, or develop his story more in season three, which is expected to begin shooting before the end of the year.

Either way, the fan favorite’s return is definitely something to get excited about, and the prospect of another series in the works means the Star Wars universe is about to expand even more.