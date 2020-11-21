 Star Wars Boba Fett spin-off reportedly a prequel - Dexerto
Star Wars Boba Fett spin-off reportedly a prequel

Published: 21/Nov/2020 14:43

by Emma Soteriou
boba fett star wars
Lucasfilm/20th Century Fox

Disney Plus Star Wars The Mandalorian

It’s rumored that the Boba Fett series – which is expected to start production soon – will act as a prequel in the Star Wars franchise, with supporting actors including Peaky Blinders’ Jordan Bolger.

The famous bounty hunter first hit the big screen in 1980’s Empire Strikes Back. Yet, with next to no lines, the character still managed to become a fan favorite and is to this day.

After his shock appearance in The Mandalorian season two, it didn’t take long for fans’ excitement to return, even more so now that a spin-off is in the works.

boba fett in the mandalorian
Disney Plus
Boba Fett in The Mandalorian Chapter 9

When will the Boba Fett series be set?

It wasn’t too long ago that reports first came in about the Boba Fett series, with filming expected to have begun in early November. However, since then, there have been few updates about what’s in store for the miniseries.

New casting information has hinted that there is still progress with the spin-off, though nothing is confirmed.

According to The Direct, Peaky Blinders actor Jordan Bolger is in talks to take on a supporting role in an upcoming Star Wars spin-off from The Mandalorian.

Speculation from sources suggests that Boba Fett will be involved in the series and it will act as a prequel to the popular Disney Plus show.

boba fett star wars
Lucasfilm/20th Century Fox
The bounty hunter became a fan favorite in the original trilogy

With The Mandalorian set after the events of the original trilogy, there is potential that this could cover Boba Fett’s story, from when he was thought to be dead in Return of the Jedi to his reappearance on Tatooine.

Sophie Thatcher’s name has also been attached to the project, but she would also have a supporting role, with the two characters allegedly being called Skad (Bolger) and Drash (Thatcher), according to The Illuminerdi.

Both are expected to be members of ‘a street crew’, so could possibly be seen teaming up with Boba Fett along the way, following his escape from the Sarlacc.

As his role in the second season of The Mandalorian is still unclear, it’s hard to tell the direction the show could be going in. He could make an appearance in the final chapter of season two, or develop his story more in season three, which is expected to begin shooting before the end of the year.

Either way, the fan favorite’s return is definitely something to get excited about, and the prospect of another series in the works means the Star Wars universe is about to expand even more.

When is Black Lightning season 4 out? Release date, cast, more

Published: 21/Nov/2020 11:35 Updated: 21/Nov/2020 11:34

by Emma Soteriou
The CW/Warner Bros

A spin-off for DC’s Black Lightning is in the works, with a new series regular on the way, and here’s everything we know about the final season. 

Black Lightning first took to people’s screens back in 2018 and is now an integral part of DC’s Arrowverse. He even made an appearance in the crossover – Crisis on Infinite Earths – as a part of The Flash episode.

So what’s next for the superhero? It won’t be long until fans can find out in the upcoming fourth and final season of the show.

DC's Black Lightning on The CW
The CW/Warner Bros
Black Lightning in The Flash crossover

When will Black Lightning season 4 air?

Like most shows and movies at the moment, Black Lightning has seen delays in production due to the ongoing health crisis. It was originally scheduled for a fall 2020 release, however, the show is expected to return to The CW on February 8, 2021.

The news was announced on the show’s official Twitter page.

It has since been revealed that this will be Black Lightning’s final season, with showrunner and executive producer Salim Akil sharing a statement following the announcement.

“When we first started the Black Lighting journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black women would be a unique addition to the superhero genre,” he said.

“…I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve been able to do and the moments we’ve been able to create in bringing DC’s first African-American family of super heroes to life for the culture.”

He went on to thank the cast, crew, writers, and studios who had helped make the show a reality for fans.

Who will be starring in season four?

Cress Williams will be returning as Black Lightning, joined by China Ann McClain as Lightning, Nafessa Williams as Thunder, and Jordan Calloway as Painkiller, among others. It was recently announced that, as Painkiller has become a firm fan favorite in the Arrowverse, he will be getting a backdoor pilot in the upcoming season for a spin-off on The CW.

With season four being Black Lightning’s last, news of the potential spin-off is helping a lot of people remain positive about what’s to come, including Salim Akil. In his statement, he also said: “…I’m extremely excited to usher in a new chapter and continued collaboration with The CW as we tell the story of Painkiller.”

He is expected to write, direct, and executive produce the spin-off too.

In other good news, Black Lightning’s Grace Choi, played by Chantal Thuy, has now been made a series regular, after having starred in the previous three seasons.

Showrunner Akil recently spoke about the change: “I am sure our Black Lightning fans knew, especially those who follow the Grace and Anissa relationship storyline, that having Chantal join as a series regular was only a matter of time.”

Painkiller spinoff in season four of black lightning
The CW/ Warner Bros.
Painkiller could be getting his own spin-off

Unfortunately, one character that won’t be returning is Damon Gupton’s Chief Bill Henderson who was killed at the end of season three.

What will happen next?

The previous season ended with a surprise for fans, which saw Gravedigger reappear far from dead. Williams spoke about the revelation in an interview with EW: “We don’t know [he] is still alive at that point and has this kind of maniacal grudge against the United States and against the Pierce family.”

If that weren’t enough, Tobias Whale is expected to cause more problems too, wanting to return to the top of the Freeland underworld. There is also likely to be more on the boarding school being opened for metahumans, which will be run by Lynn and could be very important for Black Lightning’s storyline going forward.

After last season’s cliffhanger, anticipation for what’s in store for the final season is definitely at a high. Black Lightning will air on February 8 on The CW.