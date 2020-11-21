 The Mandalorian fan theory suggests Moff Gideon has a surprising secret - Dexerto
The Mandalorian fan theory suggests Moff Gideon has a surprising secret

Published: 21/Nov/2020 18:42

by Emma Soteriou
Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian
Disney Plus

Star Wars The Mandalorian

A fan theory proposes the idea that Moff Gideon could be force sensitive, following the revelations in Chapter 12 of The Mandalorian.

Season two of The Mandalorian hasn’t been short of surprises, and with another four episodes left, there’s a lot to be unpacked, especially around the show’s main villain: Moff Gideon.

Moff Gideon’s search for ‘The Asset’ – also known as Baby Yoda –  is far from over, after the finale of season one revealed he was not only still alive, but also had possession of the darksaber.

Moff Gideon with the darksaber in The Mandalorian
Disney Plus
Moff Gideon revealed the darksaber in the season one finale

Can Moff Gideon use the force?

Chapter 12 of The Mandalorian was full of action as well as giving more context behind Moff Gideon’s hunt for Baby Yoda, but it also left plenty of questions unanswered for the second half of the season.

A new fan theory on Reddit suggests that Moff Gideon is actually ‘force-sensitive,’ despite him wanting Baby Yoda for that exact reason.

It’s been predicted that this will be season two’s final revelation. “Gideon is force sensitive. Not just force sensitive, but trained,” said one user. “Gideon was an Inquisitor.”

The Inquisitors in Star Wars Rebels
Lucasfilm/Disney
The Inquisitors in Star Wars Rebels

The Inquisitors were mostly known to be Jedi who fell to the dark side and, as is pointed out in the post, there is nothing in the current canon that says an Inquisitor couldn’t reach the Moff rank, especially post-Empire.

That being said, some fans argued that Palpatine would not have allowed an Inquisitor to get that much power.

On top of this, the post also suggests that the suits at the end were for Purge Troopers, however, a lot of people believe they are actually Dark Troopers, which are droids. Either way, it’s clear that Gideon is trying to infuse them with the force instead of himself, which was previously predicted.

With Ahsoka Tano also expected to arrive in the upcoming episodes, there was also mention of a fight between the two: “Gideon being an Inquisitor will be revealed in the finale, with a duel against Ahsoka, ending in a draw with both of them alive.”

Of course, nothing is confirmed, but after so many revelations in Chapter 12 of the show, speculation around what’s going on is continuing to grow.

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney Plus every Friday.

TV + Movies

Chris Pratt tells Chris Hemsworth to “stop working out” for Thor 4

Published: 21/Nov/2020 17:00

by Emma Soteriou
Marvel Studios

Share

Marvel

Chris Pratt, who will be joining the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder, has asked Chris Hemsworth to stop training in the lead up to the movie.

The crossover between Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy in Phase 4 has got a lot of fans excited, with Thor’s new found humor from Thor: Ragnarok working perfectly with Star-Lord and the team.

Though the movie is yet to go into production, the cast are already preparing to return to their roles.

Thor and Star Lord in Marvel's Avengers: Endgame
Marvel Studios
“Everybody knows who’s in charge”

Chris Pratt: “Stop working out”

After a lot of speculation, it was recently confirmed that Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies will be appearing in the fourth Thor movie.

With this in mind, it’s likely that some of the other Guardians will also be returning, especially considering Thor left Earth with them at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

In the lead up to the movie’s release, Chris Hemsworth has been hard at work – even more so than usual – getting in peak physical condition for his return as the God of Thunder.

He shared a post on Instagram, showing fans what his ‘cheat day’ looked like.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

This didn’t go down too well with some though, especially one of Hemsworth’s Marvel co-stars.

It seems the competition between Star-Lord and Thor has officially moved off-screen, with Chris Pratt jokingly sharing his concern over appearing next to Hemsworth in the upcoming movie.

He commented on the post, saying: “Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because, since we’re going to be in the same movie together and everything, he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that. So I’m gonna need you to put on 25lbs real quick cool thanks.”

Continuing the joke, Hemsworth responded with: “Don’t worry mate, we can just both use the same fancy filter that’s been applied here. It’s called instashred.”

The ever-growing cast of Thor: Love and Thunder will not only see a few Guardians make an appearance, but also the return of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, reportedly Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and, the biggest of them all, Natalie Portman as Jane foster soon-to-be The Mighty Thor.

It’s been revealed that Thor 4 will almost act as an Avengers 5, with the group coming together from both Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy.

It will be entering production in early 2021 and is set to be released in theaters on February 11, 2022.