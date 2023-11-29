Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse script says “f**k” four times

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse script is now available to read for free online – and it contains a surprising amount of profanity.

The sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Across the Spider-Verse was written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.

It premiered in June 2023 to tremendous critical and commercial success. Lord, Miller, and Callaham’s screenplay was one of several aspects Across the Spider-Verse singled out for praise by critics, who appreciated how well it captured its Marvel Comics source material’s spirit.

The full Across the Spider-Verse script has since surfaced online, and fans will likely be shocked by at least some of its content.

Across the Spider-Verse script says “f**k” four times

That’s because the document (circulated by Deadline) contains four F-bombs. That’s right: the screenplay for the most acclaimed all-ages movie of 2023 repeatedly uses the word “f**k.” The quartet of expletives wasn’t intended for an Across the Spider-Verse alternate cut, though – they’re part of the stage directions.

The Spider-Verse script’s first F-word comes roughly halfway through, when Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) is surprised by Spider-Woman (Issa Rae). The stage directions here amount to a single “f**k,” to reflect Gwen’s reaction.

The second F-word arrives shortly after when Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) decides to follow Gwen through a multiversal portal. “F**k it. He LEAPS” reads part of the scene’s action description, evoking Miles’ mindset at that moment.

The Spider-Verse script’s third and fourth F-bombs are spaced throughout the document’s second half. They describe the Spider-Society’s HQ as enough to “MAKE YOUR F**KING HEAD SPIN” and state that Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya) “f**ks off through a portal,” respectively.

Beyond the Spider-Verse storyboard teases supersized Spot

Across the Spider-Verse’s profanity-peppered script isn’t the only production material to go public, either. Storyboards from the superhero blockbuster also dropped recently – including one apparently meant for its sequel, Beyond the Spider-Verse.

The storyboard in question depicts a skyscraper-sized incarnation of Across the Spider-Verse’s villain, the Spot (Jason Schwartzman). At least one scooper has since reported that this version of the Spot will indeed appear in Beyond the Spider-Verse when it eventually reaches theaters.

