Amazon enters the Spider-Verse with Silk: Spider Society series

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: chris.tilly@dexerto.com.

The Spider-Verse is heading to streaming, with a Silk: Spider-Society series as the first of multiple shows being made by Sony and Amazon.

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang will oversee the series, alongside Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller and former Sony boss Amy Pascal.

The show will air on MGM+ in the States, while it will stream on Prime Video globally.

Silk: Spider-Society is planned as the first of multiple live-action shows about the Marvel characters that are controlled by Sony.

What is Silk: Spider-Society?

Silk was created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, and first appeared in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man #14, in April 2014.

Article continues after ad

Silk’s real name is Cindy Moon, and she’s a Korean-American student who is bitten by the same radioactive spider who sunk his teeth into Peter Parker, meaning she possesses powers like Spider-Man.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The character of Cindy Moon was previously played by Tiffany Epensen in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War.

Bringing Cindy Moon to life onscreen

As well as showrunning The Walking Dead, Angela Kang is also overseeing that show’s Daryl Dixon spinoff, and says she can’t wait to get going with Cindy Moon’s story.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career,” Kang said. “I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive in to my first challenge – bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen.”

Article continues after ad

“Angela is a pro’s pro whose perspective and creativity we greatly respect and admire,” said Lord and Miller. “She’s also a hell of a lot of fun. She loves these characters and we feel really lucky for the chance to work with her to bring Cindy Moon’s story to the world.”