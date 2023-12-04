Everything we know about Halo The Series Season 2: Trailer, cast, release date, and more

The debut trailer for Season 2 of the Halo TV series has just been rolled out, with a concrete release date accompanying it. So here is all you need to know about the follow-up season.

On March 14, 2022, the very first episode of the Halo TV series aired on Paramount+ after a lengthy production stage. Despite bouncing around and being stuck in development hell for many years, the live-action project finally got off the ground for good, to mixed reviews.

Article continues after ad

And nearly two years after the first season aired, the second is coming back to pick up where it left off, with familiar cast members returning once more.

Article continues after ad

So here is all you need to know about Halo Season 2 before the new episodes go live.

Halo Season 2 release date

The second season of the Halo TV series premieres its first two episodes on February 8, 2024, exclusively streaming on Paramount+.

Just like the first season, new episodes will be released once every week, with eight episodes in total, one less than last season’s nine episodes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Halo Season 2 trailer

On December 3, the Paramount Plus YouTube channel released the very first trailer for Halo Season 2 during CCXP in Brazil. Despite not revealing much of its story, it’s clear the season will pick up where the first left off. Continuing Master Chiefs journey, and of course, giving us more of a look at the character under the helmet in this portrayal.

Article continues after ad

Halo Season 2 cast

Pablo Schreiber will of course be reprising his role as Master Chief, with fellow main cast members Jen Taylor as Cortana, and Natascha McElhone as Dr Catherine Halsey.

Article continues after ad

Other returning cast members include; Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Fiona O’Shaughnessy, Tylan Bailey, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, and Danny Sapani.

Additionally, Joseph Morgan will be joining the cast as James Ackerson, with Cristina Rodlo as Talia Perez.