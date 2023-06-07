Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s craziest sequence took 4 years to make

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a visual masterpiece, but one of it’s craziest sequence took years to make.

To say that the Spider-Verse movies are pleasing to the eye would be a vast understatement. From the very first frame of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, fans are treated with a mixture of old and new school comic book art styles that make you feel like a kid again.

So, it was surprising that the sequel film, Across the Spider-Verse, was also visually impressive and, in a feat no one thought possible, even more gorgeous and artistically ambitious. The film blends together so many unique art styles that it seems like the movie should’ve taken 10 years to make.

Fans now have an idea of how long one of the most grand sequences in the film, where thousands of Spider-people gather together for an action-packed moment, took to make thanks to the film’s co-director.

Spider-Verse creator reveals grand sequence took years to make

During a Q&A session after the Collider and Imax screening of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the film’s co-director Joaquim Dos Santos explained that one of the more grand sequences of the film, a manhunt done by a host of Spider-people as they try to get to Miles Morales before he makes it back to his Earth, took about four years to make.

Dos Santos explained their process in making the scene stating, “If you think about the Guggenheim sequence, that was the first thing that we storyboarded, that was the last thing that locked animation in the film. So that was the entire four years that sequence was worked on.

“I think Justin [K. Thompson, co-director] has the actual figure, but if you were to line up the hours worked on this film in a straight line, it’s like 792 hours straight, if it was one person who was doing it straight ahead. So the fact that all these things are happening in tandem, like side by side, that’s how these films get made. And it is, I’m telling you, thousands of people, it’s insane.”

Dos Santos, Thompson, and their team’s hard work is definitely see as the myriad of Spider-people just in this one scene along is a technical marvel. The Spider-Verse crew put their entire heart and souls into the project, and it shows tenfold.

