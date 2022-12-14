How to watch Sonic Prime – is it streaming on Netflix?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Sonic Prime, the newest outing for SEGA’s blue blur, is about to drop – but where and when can you watch and stream it, and is it coming to Netflix?

Sonic Prime is the latest TV show with the classic video game mascot, coming after the success of Sonic X in the early 2000s and Sonic Boom.

It also follows the acclaim for Sonic Frontiers and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the big-screen sequel with Jim Carrey, earlier this year.

Sonic Prime is about to throw fans into the “Shatterverse” – so, where will it be available to stream, and when can you watch it?

When and where can you watch Sonic Prime?

Sonic Prime will be released in its entirety on Netflix on December 15, 2022.

The first season will consist of eight episodes, with the first episode running at 40 minutes, while the others are just 20 minutes long.

However, if you want a sneak preview, the first episode is available via the Sonic Speed Simulator on Roblox right now, with screenings taking place every 45 minutes.

The official synopsis reads: “Sonic the Hedgehog thinks he’s seen it all before, but when his latest clash with Dr. Eggman shatters the Paradox Prism, he’s sent spinning through time and space and into the adventure of a lifetime.

“As he races through the strange new worlds of the Shatterverse, Sonic seeks out the familiar faces of Tails, Rouge, Amy and Knuckles to help guide him back home to Green Hill. There’s just one problem – these Shatter Versions of his old pals, who all have new looks, attitudes and abilities to go with their new realities – have never heard of Sonic.

“If he’s ever going to piece his prime reality back together, Sonic must earn back his friends’ trust and show them how to stick together, something that’s never come easily to him.

“With help along the way from an unlikely source, longtime rival, Shadow, Sonic’s action-packed adventure becomes more than a race to save the Shatterverse from the evil machinations of Dr. Eggman and his army of Badnik robots – it becomes a race to save the friends that he took for granted. The fate of the Shatterverse rests in Sonic’s gloved hands!”

