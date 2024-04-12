Sonic 3: Is Hayden Christensen playing Shadow?

Ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, you may be wondering if a big casting rumor is true: is Hayden Christensen voicing Shadow?

Sonic 2’s final scene was a huge tease comparable to the MCU’s biggest post-credits scenes: amid the cleanup of Robotnik’s wreckage, a government agent reveals they found a secret file dating back 50 years. She says it “coordinates to a secret research facility… it was a black site, sir. Someone worked very hard to keep this hidden.”

“My god, Project Shadow,” Commander Walter responds, and we get a brief look at Shadow emerging from his frozen chamber.

Ever since, fans have been desperate to know who’ll voice Shadow in the threequel. So, here’s what we know.

Is Hayden Christensen playing Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3?

Hayden Christensen hasn’t been announced as the voice of Shadow. That doesn’t mean it isn’t happening — we simply don’t know.

Rumors of Christensen’s casting emerged in January this year, but here’s the thing: it appeared to come from @PhysicalMedia_ on X/Twitter, who didn’t provide any sources for the rumor. Nevertheless, it caught on like wildfire, with fans and media outlets mistakenly crediting other scoopers.

Its origins remain unclear, but if Christensen ends up in the role, he’s been given a vast vote of approval from fans online. “I’m gonna be so honest I ain’t hear nothing yet but I fully think Hayden Christensen could be perfect for Shadow,” one wrote. “I really want it to be Hayden Christensen! His voice sounds more ideal for Shadow,” another posted.

Weirdly, if you Google “Sonic 3”, Christensen appears alongside the other stars — but that doesn’t mean he’s in it. Those results have been generated from any number of sources, and Google has a track record of incorrect cast listings (before Venom 2’s release, its landing page claimed Andrew Garfield was in it).

So far, the Star Wars actor hasn’t addressed the rumors or if he’d even be interested in the role. We’ll keep this space updated with any announcements.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set for release on December 20, 2024. You can find out what other movies are streaming this month.

