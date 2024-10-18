Baldur’s Gate 3 Funko Pops exclude key character and their voice actor isn’t thrilled

Fan-favorite Baldur’s Gate 3 characters are finally being immortalized as Funko Pops but the lack of Lae’zel has the character’s voice actor a bit miffed.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has one of the most memorable casts in video game history with the colorful group of Origin Characters taking the lead. Naturally, fans of the game have their favorites.

Astarion rises head and shoulders above the rest, at least statistically. The character has the most fan fiction written about them of any of Baldur’s Gate 3’s core cast and that probably comes down to Neil Newbon’s Game Award-winning portrayal.

According to some stats shared by Larian, Astarion is the game’s most popular character in a lot of metrics, and it’s probably why he, Karlach, and Shadowheart were selected as the game’s first Funko Pops. While many fans are excited to see their favorites get the Funko Pop treatment, Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actor Devora Wilde is wondering why her character Lae’zel got shafted.

The site of Karlach, Shadowheart, and two Astarion Funko Pops prompted Wilde to ask “No hot green girlfriend?”. She’s not the only one confused by the lack of Lae’zel. Fans of the game have been outspoken about certain characters’ lack of Funko representation.

“No Lae’zel and no Wyll yet two Astarions? It’s not fair,” one user complained. “Give me Lae’zel and Minthara or give me death,” another added. Clearly, the mean girlfriend squad is out in force.

At present, Wyll, Gale, and Lae’zel are all lacking Funko Pops despite being among the game’s Origin Characters. Some Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have suggested a boycott of the figures until the Gith fighter gets some love.

Fortunately, Funko Pops tend to release in waves, and given the success of Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s likely the property will see more characters brought to life. The question shouldn’t be if Lae’zel will be added to the lineup, but when?