Netflix leaker confirms what everyone suspected about Stranger Things & Sonic 3 leaks

Don’t get too excited about those Stranger Things Season 5 and Sonic 3 leaks – they aren’t dropping any time soon, according to one of the Netflix leakers.

Last week, Netflix suffered its biggest security breach ever, with anime shows like Terminator Zero and Dandadan appearing online, before five (unfinished) episodes of Arcane Season 2 were leaked months before their release.

As the platform “aggressively” pursued the stolen assets and tried to get them taken down, one name emerged with big claims of leaks still to come: Jace Johnson.

They made some big claims over the past few days. While constantly urging people to join their Telegram channel, they dropped full episodes of Netflix’s Jentry Chau vs the Underworld.

Then they claimed a hacker would send them full episodes from Stranger Things Season 5, and hinted they’d release a large Sonic 3 leak (they also shared screenshots of Sonic title cards from different territories).

However, as time passed, they didn’t share anything, and people became suspicious they didn’t actually have any leaks. Meanwhile, Johnson said their account was “under attack” and posted an alleged letter from a Netflix attorney, before tweeting: “F**k Netflix, I’ll post more leaks.”

Now, Johnson has posted a large statement confirming the truth. “I don’t have the Stranger Things and Sonic leaks,” they wrote.

“I talked to the guy who hacked Netflix and he said he’ll send them, but he lied. (There might still be a leak, I’m just waiting.) I’ll be taking a one-week break from the internet, not because of the hate.

“I swear to God, I’m not a p*ssy. I don’t give a sh*t if some of you mf hate me, please send me death threats I’ve always wanted one of those. But I need to focus on my future, you know, getting rich and all that.

“Please don’t hate my admin. She has nothing to do with this. Just send all your hate and death threats to me. More leaks will be posted here or on a website.”

Responding to the post, one user wrote: “SORRY, but why did you claim all the time that you have it, when in the end you don’t, I’m done, I don’t trust you in anything.”

“Wow what a surprise! (we all knew),” another replied. “You’re a disappointment. You just wanted attention,” a third added, while a fourth wrote: “And yes, I will remember your name for a long time, because I have not seen such a liar on the Internet for a long time, you are probably only RIGHT AT THIS.”

