Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Dragon Ball Z have an amazing connection that’s blowing people’s minds

If the new trailer of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 wasn’t exciting enough, an interesting connection to Dragon Ball Z’s Vegeta definitely hits the nail.

The long-anticipated Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is finally ready to grace the big screen. Telling the tale of Shadow, the movie will show Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails trying to defeat their new mysterious enemy and save the planet.

The film is seeing the return of Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the main trio. Jim Carrey is also coming back, this time for a double role as Dr. Ivo Robotnik and Gerald Robotnik. Most excitingly, Keanu Reeves has joined the cast as Shadow.

But Reeves isn’t the only iconic voice behind the villain. René García, who played Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super in the Latin American Spanish dub, has also been cast as Shadow’s Spanish voice actor.

This creates an intriguing connection between the two legendary franchises as well as the characters. While we know Vegeta as a part of the Z Fighters now, he started his adventure on Earth as an antagonist. Over time, he’s cemented his role as the good guy (mostly), but there’s enough darkness inside him.

So, we can safely say that García will do Shadow justice and bring out his gritty villainous side. Fans certainly think so as they’re losing their minds over having Vegeta’s voice for Shadow. One wrote on X: “THE DUB JUST UNDERSTOOD THE MISSION!”

“I hope at some point in the movie he says his iconic phrase ‘insecto’ klsafnklsfa,” added another.

One fan joined, “Keanu Reeves in North America and René García for South America god.”

“We are watching this movie in English, Spanish and any f**king languages we can find it on,” commented another fan, tagging their friend.

But García isn’t the only one from the Dragon Ball world to step into the Sonic universe. Goku’s Spanish voice actor Mario Castañeda is also returning as Jim Carrey’s character Dr. Ivo Robotnik, aka Eggman, in the upcoming movie.

But García isn't the only one from the Dragon Ball world to step into the Sonic universe. Goku's Spanish voice actor Mario Castañeda is also returning as Jim Carrey's character Dr. Ivo Robotnik, aka Eggman, in the upcoming movie.