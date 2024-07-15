Fans of The Boys think Amazon may be teasing a Soldier Boy cameo for the TV show’s Season 4 finale.

Prime Video will air The Boys‘ Season 4 finale, “Assassination Run,” on Thursday, July 18. Theories about what the new episode will entail continue to circulate, with many fans especially worried about the fates of characters like A-Train, Ashley, and Butcher.

But Amazon shared a video on July 13 that has some series faithfuls convinced that yet another character may shake things up in the finale.

Article continues after ad

The video in question centers on Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy and shows highlights of his appearances throughout Season 3.

Given his absence in Season 4 and the finale’s imminence, some fans can’t help but wonder if the video is meant to prepare them for a potential cameo.

Reddit user maq99 questioned the possibility of Soldier Boy’s next The Boys appearance in a post that’s garnered quite a bit of attention.

Article continues after ad

Several people in the thread shared their belief that he’ll at least receive a short cameo in the finale.

Article continues after ad

One comment posits that such an appearance may lead to a bigger role for Soldier Boy in Season 5: “He’s getting a last-second cameo. He’ll play a critical role in S5…”

Wrote someone else, “As everyone else is saying I think he’ll [be] a cliffhanger hook which is a shame…”

Others said they believe the season’s penultimate episode already hinted at his return. Reads one such response, “I think it got foreshadowed in the latest episode [given the] cover of the magazine, which Kimiko was reading.”

Article continues after ad

Another theory posits the season will end with a shot of him getting “defrosted with ominous music” playing in the background.

The Boys’ Season 3 finale left plenty of room for Soldier Boy’s return, since the fight with Maeve resulted in him receiving another cryogenic nap. He also has unfinished business with Butcher and Homelander, though other fan theories suggest Soldier Boy could be the key to taking out the latter.