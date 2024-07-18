Who dies in The Boys Season 4? Every gnarly death ranked

The Boys Season 4 gave us plenty of gnarly deaths throughout its eight episodes, so here’s a ranking of the major ones.

After an explosive season, The Boys Season 4 ended with a final showdown that pinned Homelander and the new supes against Billy Butcher and his crew.

Throughout their many cat-and-mouse altercations during the season, both sides played a hand in a ton of gruesome and creative deaths.

With so many notable killings, viewers may have forgotten some along the way, so here’s our official ranking of every messy death from The Boys Season 4. Warning: major spoilers below!

Article continues after ad

18. Hugh Campbell Sr.

Prime Video

Killed by: Hughie

After suffering a stroke at the beginning of Season 4, Hugh Sr. remained comatose in the hospital for several episodes. Hughie then decided to get some Compound V and inject his father in the hopes the older Hugh would be saved. Hughie ultimately rejected the plan, but his mother, Daphne, went behind his back and injected it.

Article continues after ad

While Hugh Sr. seemed to be completely healthy after receiving the dose, it turned out the V gave him the power to walk through any solid matter, including human flesh. Along with his new abilities, Hugh Sr. began suffering from a form of dementia that altered his perception of time.

Article continues after ad

Hugh Sr.’s new powers caused him to accidentally kill two patients in the hospital. Thankfully, Hughie and Daphne found him and brought him back to the present before he did anymore damage. Now terrified of what he had become, Hugh Sr. elected to be euthanized and Hughie honored his wishes by injecting him with a deadly concoction as the three Campbells reminisced about the past.

17. Tek Knight

Prime Video

Killed by: Elijah

The Boys infiltrated a party thrown by Tek Knight in order to gain information on his dealings with Homelander and Sister Sage.

Article continues after ad

After tying him to an X-cross in his sex dungeon, Starlight and Kimiko tried to torture the information out of him, but it didn’t work due to Tek’s masochist nature.

Article continues after ad

Finally, the group learned from Laddio, Tek’s former sidekick-turned sex slave, that the way to get him to talk is to donate his vast amount of wealth to charities he doesn’t like. This eventually worked and Tek admitted to striking a deal to turn his VernonCorp prisons into internment camps for those who opposed Homelander and Sister Sage’s rules.

Article continues after ad

This revelation caused Tek’s longtime bulter, Elijah, to snap and he strangled Tek to death with a whip while the Boys escaped.

16. Shape Shifter

Prime Video

Killed by: Starlight

In Season 2 Episode 7, the mysterious Shape Shifter impersonated Starlight in both her relationship with Hughie and her role in The Boys. This was part of Sister Sage’s plan to have Shape Shifter-as-Starlight to assassinate president-elect Robert Singer.

Shape Shifter kept Starlight imprisoned until the finale when, after being tortured and mocked, the real Starlight broke free and the two began to fight.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Kimiko tried to help fight Shape Shifter, but the unnamed supe got the drop on her, knocking her out temporarily.

Finally, Starlight managed to gain the upper hand by slamming Shape Shifter’s face into the concrete repeatedly and finally killing the supe by strangling them with a chokehold.

15. Cameron Coleman

Prime Video

Killed by: Firecracker/The Deep/Black Noir/Tek Knight/Cate Dunlap/Sam Riordan

The Vought News Network anchor was framed as the one leaking information to The Boys after he broke up with CEO Ashely Barnett.

Article continues after ad

Ashley decided to throw Cameron under the bus both as revenge for stopping their sexual encounters and to protect herself and A-Train following a pact they tentatively made in Episode 5.

As a show of their commitment to Homelander’s plan for a supe-ruled world, The Seven along with Gen V guest stars Cate and Sam killed Cameron by beating him to death.

14. Ambrosius

Prime Video

Killed by: The Deep

Article continues after ad

Ambrosius was The Deep’s mollusk lover since the two met during Season 3’s Herogasm. Their relationship grew in Season 4 but, after the Deep was outed as a zoophile, tension between the pair began to mount.

Article continues after ad

Things only got worse when Deep started sleeping with Sister Sage. When Ambrosius discovered the affair, she confronted Deep and tried to tell him Sister Sage was using his lack of intelligence against him.

Enraged by her insult, the Deep smashed Ambrosius’ tank and locked her in his bedroom, leaving her to die by asphyxiation.

13. The Vought employees on Homelander’s list

Prime Video

Killed by: Firecracker/Black Noir/The Deep

Once Homelander’s plan to kill president-elect Robert Singer and install Victoria Neuman as the new president was in motion, he tasked Ashley with putting together a list of Vought employees who had any damaging information on him and the Seven.

Article continues after ad

Those employees, including Ashley Barnett’s executive assistant Ashlee, were then murdered by Firecracker, Black Noir, and the Deep.

Article continues after ad

12. Todd

Prime Video

Killed by: Black Noir

Todd began Season 4 at a meet and greet with the Seven as the personal guest of his great hero, Homelander.

However, it turned out to be a trap as Homelander planned to have Todd and two other Homelander fans murdered in order to incite violence between Starlight’s supporters and his own.

Article continues after ad

Black Noir then beat Todd to death with a baseball bat and A-Train planted his body at a riot between the two factions.

11. Grace Mallory

Prime Video

Killed by: Ryan

Grace Mallory returned for the Season 4 finale in order to help Butcher convince Ryan to use his immense powers to stop Homelander once and for all.

However, their conversation reached breaking point when Grace revealed Ryan couldn’t leave the CIA safe house unless he agreed to become their weapon against his father.

Article continues after ad

Enraged that his mother and father figures betrayed his trust, Ryan shoved Grace into one of the house’s cement walls, causing her neck to snap and killing her instantly.

Article continues after ad

10. Koy

Prime Video

Killed by: Ryan

Koy was a stunt actor hired by Homelander and Vought in order to help sell Ryan’s first televised hero rescue.

Unfortunately, the performance didn’t go according to plan as Ryan pushed him too hard during their scene and caused Koy to slam into a wall and die on impact.

Article continues after ad

9. The Vought on Ice cast

Prime Video

Killed by: Homelander

Vought on Ice featured figure skaters who were used to represent the Seven and showcase them in a family friendly way.

Mother’s Milk and Hughie snuck into the arena to spy on Homelander during the rehearsal, but the evil Superman quickly got the drop on them. Sadly, many members of Vought on Ice lost their lives after a stray laser vision beam from Homelander cut the actress playing Queen Maeve in half.

Article continues after ad

From there, the cast erupted in panic, and many were injured/killed by stray ice skate blades in the chaos.

Article continues after ad

8. Anika

Prime Video

Killed by: Homelander

Anika worked in Vought’s Crime Analytics department and made several small appearances throughout The Boys’ seasons as someone The Seven turned to for information.

Because of her position, coupled with security footage of her talking to Starlight, Homelander and Sister Sage interrogated her in Season 4 Episode 3 to see if she was behind the company’s leak.

Article continues after ad

After she admitted to helping Starlight with the task of tracking someone down, Homelander murdered Anika by shooting his laser vision right through her head.

7. Splinter

Prime Video

Killed by: Billy Butcher

Splinter acted as one of Firecracker’s main fanboys though she continuously friend-zoned him. The Boys tried to get information out of him while attending TruthCon, but his power of replication made it nearly impossible to pin him down.

Butcher did manage to kill a few of his replicates with a crowbar, but Splinter managed to get the upper hand in their fight and almost choked him to death.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, The Boys used different means of distraction to save Butcher’s life and he ultimately killed Splinter by stabbing him through the head with the crowbar.

6. Martin

Prime Video

Killed by: Homelander

Martin was one of several Vought scientists who were in charge of running experiements on Homelander when he was a child.

Though he was kinder than most of the group, Martin did mock Homelander when he caught him masturbating and gave him the nickname ‘Squirt.’

Article continues after ad

When Homelander paid his childhood prison lab a visit in Season 4, he forced Martin to masturbate in front of his co-workers and, when Martin took too long to complete the task, the supe burned a hole through his groin using his laser vision.

Unfortunately, this incident didn’t kill him, so Homelander then put him out of his misery by crushing his head.

5. Frank

Prime Video

Killed by: Homelander

Frank was also one of the scientists who ran tests on a young Homelander. During the supe’s murderous walk down memory lane, Homelander revealed that, while he was placed in an oven to test his aversion to fire, Frank would increase the temperature every time he landed a shot when playing trash can basketball.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To repay him for this, Homelander forced Frank to enter the same oven and watched as he burned to death.

4. Ezekiel

Prime Video

Killed by: Billy Butcher

Ezekiel was one of The Boys’ oldest enemies as the two sides have shared a mutual dislike for one another since Season 1.

Using his position as the former Capes for Christ organizer, Ezekiel continuously weaponized his religion to make life harder for The Boys.

In Season 4, he teamed up with Firecracker and used his zealotry to paint Starlight as a terrorist. During one of his appearances on Firecracker’s broadcast, he caught Frenchie and Butcher in her trailer and a fight ensued.

Article continues after ad

Ezekiel managed to wound Frenchie though Butcher destroyed one of the pastor’s stretchy arms using a liquid nitrogen fire extinguisher.

Butcher was almost killed when Ezekiel managed to strangle him with his remaining arm, but he was saved when Joe Kessler, his alternate personality, kicked in. Butcher blacked out, only to wake up and find Ezekiel in pieces.

Article continues after ad

3. The Vought Lab employees who made Homelander

Prime Video

Killed by: Homelander

After murdering Martin and Frank, Homelander turned his sights to the rest of the Vought scientists who worked in the lab that created him, even if some of the members didn’t have a direct hand in his upbringing.

Article continues after ad

Homelander violently murdered and mutilated every person working in the lab – except for Barbara. When his rampage was over, he locked the lab’s director in the former ‘Bad Room’ where she presumably starved to death.

2. Webweaver

Prime Video

Killed by: Homelander

Webweaver was a Spider-Man-esque character whose drug addiction was used by Butcher in order to gain dirt on Firecracker.

The Boys also weaponized Webweaver’s addiction to steal his super suit and gain access to Tek Knight’s party as they wanted to spy on Homelander, Victoria, and the Seven.

Article continues after ad

After their presence was discovered by Firecracker, Homelander interrogated Webweaver as he believed he was the leak within Vought. After the supe admitted to giving Butcher information, Homelander ripped him in half in a fit of rage.

Article continues after ad

1. Victoria Neuman

Prime Video

Killed by: Billy Butcher

Up until the Season 4 finale, Victoria had no problem aligning herself with Homelander, Sister Sage, and The Seven in her quest to become president.

Unfortunately, things quickly went off the rails as Homelander exposed her supe status on national TV and declared Victoria was going to help them enact a dictatorship where supes would have unlimited power to do whatever they wanted.

Article continues after ad

Horrified by how bad things had become, Victoria turned to Hughie and The Boys in order to save herself and her daughter, Zoe.

She agreed to work with The Boys and expose Homelander’s scheme but, before she could make good on her word, Butcher appeared and ripped Victoria in half with his new Temp V tentacle abilities.

Victoria’s death paved the way for Speaker of the House Calhoun to become president-elect, which allows Homelander and The Seven to have total control of the American government.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more on The Boys, check out our rundown of Season 4’s most shocking moment and how the Gen V timeline fits in. You can also keep up to date with all the new TV shows streaming this month.