When is Sistas Season 7 Episode 13 out? Full release schedule

After a brief hiatus earlier this year, Sistas is back, and there’s lots more episodes to come. Here, we explain the full Sistas Season 7 release schedule, and how to watch the comedy series.

From creator Tyler Perry, Sistas has been combining comedy, romance, and intense drama for years now. It’s arguably one of the very best TV shows when it comes to depicting the lives of young, black, American women, and it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

With the rise of streaming services, finding shows that have 22 episodes per season is such a rarity these days, but Sistas keeps us fed for months at a time. We are now into the seventh season, and there’s hope of an eighth, too.

But, before we get there, let’s look at how many episodes are left this time around, with our breakdown of the Sistas Season 7 release schedule.

When is Sistas Season 7 Episode 13 out?

Episode 13, titled ‘Who Can I Run To’, will air on Wednesday June 5, 2024 at 9pm ET.

We know what the episode is about, too. Andi will finally have the chance to take down Gary after a mysterious offer is sent her way, while Danni and Fatima struggle to keep Karen’s big secret hidden.

Sistas Season 7 release schedule

There are 12 new episodes of Sistas to come in this second half of Season 7, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

Here’s the full release schedule for those episodes:

May 29, 2024: Sistas Season 7 Episode 12 ‘Next Level’

June 5, 2024: Sistas Season 7 Episode 13 ‘Who Can I Run To’

June 12, 2024: Sistas Season 7 Episode 14 (title TBC)

June 19, 2024: Sistas Season 7 Episode 15 ‘Love Means Never Having To Say Sorry’

June 26, 2024: Sistas Season 7 Episode 16 ‘Close To You’

July 3, 2024: Sistas Season 7 Episode 17 (title TBC)

July 10, 2024: Sistas Season 7 Episode 18 ‘Where Do Broken Hearts Go?’

July 17, 2024: Sistas Season 7 Episode 19 (title TBC)

July 24, 2024: Sistas Season 7 Episode 20 ‘Beautiful Liar’

July 31, 2024: Sistas Season 7 Episode 21 (title TBC)

August 7, 2024: Sistas Season 7 Episode 22 (title TBC)

From here on out it’s plain sailing for viewers, apart from a few missing episode titles. The same can’t be said for Andrea, Danni, Karen, and Sabrina, though, who we just know are going to have a turbulent time in this run to the end of Season 7.

Why did Sistas go off-air?

The comedy-drama simply took a little break, with Season 7 split into two parts like many shows do these days.

We are seeing this happen more and more lately, with some shows pausing so that production can catch up after the Hollywood strikes affected the writing and shooting of various projects. Sometimes, shows take a hiatus just to build anticipation, too, of course.

Midseason breaks are fairly common in US network television anyway, so there’s no big concern with Sistas stopping on March 13, before returning at the end of May.

How to watch Sistas

You can watch Sistas on the BET cable channel each week.

If you miss an episode or just want to go back, there are some options for you to catch up. You’ll have to sign up to services like Philo, FuboTV, or DirecTV Stream.

