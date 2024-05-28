Channel Awesome YouTuber cameos on Adult Swim’s Smiling Friends

Channel Awesome’s Doug Walker has made a cameo in Season 2 of Adult Swim’s animated TV series, Smiling Friends.

Two worlds have collided in May 27’s episode of Smiling Friends. The adult cartoon follows the “daily misadventures of a business dedicated to bringing happiness,” with Season 2 Episode 4 centered around the employees discovering their boss has married “Brittney”, aka Satan’s daughter.

To kill Brittney and ensure the safety of Mr. Boss, the group researches how to “vanquish the evil demon” and finds themselves using YouTube as a source of reliable information. Hilariously, the video they watch features Doug Walker from Channel Awesome — fittingly renamed ‘DanielTheDemonSlayer’ for the episode.

The American comedian, film critic, and actor appears with heavy eyeliner and long black hair as the Smiling Friends crew watches his tutorial on “How 2 k*ll the ‘Filia Diabulus’ Demon.”

“Hello, I’m Daniel the demon slayer. I slay demons so you don’t have to,” Walker’s character announces, before sliding into a sponsorship bit from the Dollar Shave Club that is promptly skipped.

Walker (or should we say Daniel) then reveals that “the only way to slay this demon” is to “drain its blood on a full moon.” He concludes his video by asking viewers to “like” and “subscribe”.

Channel Awesome reposted the clip of Walker’s cameo on X (formerly Twitter), captioning the scene with, “So this happened.”

Fans of the YouTuber and TV show loved the surprise appearance, sharing their joy online. One person wrote, “This is actually amazing. Could not stop laughing. Doug the everlasting GOAT.”

“So is demon hunting just your side hobby outside of reviewing movies?” another joked. Many also pointed out that the cameo meant things had “gone full circle now” as Walker had previously reviewed and praised Smiling Friends.

“I actually popped off so hard when I saw this cameo holy sh** I’m so happy it all came full circle.”