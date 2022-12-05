How to watch The Owl House on Disney Plus: Episodes, seasons & release dates

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

The Owl House follows the quirky and emotional journey of Luz Noceda after she becomes trapped in the magical world of The Boiling Isles instead of heading to summer camp – and fans can enjoy the episodes of every season on Disney Plus, including Season 3.

Fans of The Owl House have been on an emotional journey as they have watched main character Luz Noceda befriend witches, find love, and learn what it means to truly be herself. The show mixes quirky jokes and creepy settings with a heartfelt cast of characters, making every episode a rollercoaster of emotion to watch.

Despite The Owl House’s popularity with viewers, Season 3 will conclude Luz’s story over the span of three special-length features. The first of these has already aired, with the following two planned to release during 2023.

However, those who are part of Disney Plus can watch The Owl House at any time. While the episodes aren’t immediately available after airing on The Disney Channel, they are added to the Disney subscription platform several months after their air dates, making them easily available for those who would like to dive back into Luz’s adventures.

When will The Owl House Season 3 come to Disney Plus?

The first episode of The Owl House Season 3 will be available on Disney Plus starting December 14, 2022.

Disney Channel

Episodes 2 and 3 have yet to air on The Disney Channel, but will release in 2023 before coming to Disney Plus at later point in the year. You can find out more about those episodes here.

The Owl House seasons & episodes on Disney Plus

Below are all the seasons of The Owl House currently out and available to watch, and the episodes that make up each season.

The Owl House Season 1

1. A Lying Witch and a Warden

2. Witches Before Wizards

3. I Was a Teenage Abomination

4. The Intruder

5. Covention

6. Hoot’s Moving Hassle

7. Lost in Language

8. Once Upon a Swap

9. Something Ventured, Something Framed

10. Escape of the Palisman

11. Sense and Insensitivity

12. Adventures in the Elements

13. The First Day

14. Really Small Problems

15. Understanding Willow

16. Enchanting Grom Fright

17. Wing It Like Witches

18. Agony of a Witch

19. Young Blood, Old Souls

The Owl House Season 2

1. Separate Tides

2. Escaping Expulsion

3. Echoes of the Past

4. Keeping up A-Fear-Ances

5. Through the Looking Glass Ruins

6. Hunting Palisman

7. Eda’s Requiem

8. Knock, Knock, Knocking on Hooty’s Door

9. Eclipse Lake

10. Yesterday’s Lie

11. Follies at the Coven Day parade

12. Elsewhere and Elsewhen

13. Any Sport in a Storm

14. Reaching Out

15. Them’s the Breaks, Kid

16. Hollow Mind

17. Edge of the World

18. Labyrinth Runners

19. O Titan, Where Art Thou

20. Clouds on the Horizon

21. King’s Tide

The Owl House Season 3

1. Thanks to Them – Coming December 14, 2022.

This guide will continue to update as The Owl House releases new episodes to Disney Plus. In the meantime, fans can rewatch all their favorites using the streaming service.

You can check out the rest of our coverage of The Owl House here, including why the fan response proves Disney shouldn’t have canceled the show.