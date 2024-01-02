Single’s Inferno Season 3 fans left baffled by Min-ji’s “cringey” attitude

Single’s Inferno Season 3 has proven to be the most complex and dramatic all because of Gwan-hee, as a moment between him and Min-ji had fans side-eyeing and cringing at her actions.

Min-ji was the last female contestant to join the island, and as ill-fated luck would have it she showed interest in Gwan-hee. Fans have been on the edge of their seats as Gwan-hee has been at the center of interest between Ha-jeong and Hye-seon since they arrived. Min-ji’s interest in him created a quadruple love triangle.

Min-ji has proven to be his type and has complicated things even further. But after their successful trip to Paradise, complications arose. In Single’s Inferno Season 3 Episode 9, Min-ji, Gwan-hee, and a few others were whisked away to Paradise again.

But Min-ji’s actions toward Gwan-hee in the helicopter ride had fans utterly baffled and believing she showed disrespect. Here’s the full breakdown.

Single’s Inferno Season 3: Min-ji went to Paradise with Min-kyu

After a three-way chicken fight between Min-ji, Hye-seon, and Ha-jeong, they got to choose their dates to Paradise. With Hye-seon having won first, it was no surprise that she chose Gwan-hee. But it left a problem as the other female contestants had also hoped to go with him.

Min-ji explained she had enjoyed her time with Gwan-hee in Paradise and wanted to make more memories with him on Single’s Inferno Season 3. It also didn’t help that she wrote him a short letter that he asked for when they were in Paradise. The letter said there was no one else but Gwan-hee for her.

The real drama ensued in the helicopter ride to Paradise after Min-ji chose Min-kyu and Ha-jeong with Ha-bin. Min-ji and Gwan-hee were seated next to each other in the middle. Suddenly, Min-ji began to poke Gwan-hee to get his attention, elbowed him, and tugged at him. But he refused to acknowledge her and carefully pushed away her advances.

In return, Min-ji was hurt and began to cry. It led to Min-kyu allowing her to wipe her tears on her shirt to which she later apologized to him. But the damage had already been done with fans who cringed at her actions and felt she was being disrespectful to her chosen date and Hye-seon.

“I’m not a Minji hater, but god, this is so embarrassing and cringeworthy. If you lose the game, the least you can do is respect the decision of the winner,” said a fan on X/Twitter.

Another fan agreed saying, “She doesn’t appreciate the person who won the competition and she also doesn’t appreciate the person she chose to paradise. She tries to take attention from another man even though it’s clear he’s with another woman. The most annoying thing is that she sobbing next to him.”

“Tbh, minji disappointed me. I understand she likes gwanhee but at least respect hyeseon, who is inches away from you. why would you try to have a ‘moment’ with him while you’re both on a date with someone else? It’s not giving girls girl,” said another.

Other fans agree that Min-ji has done some questionable actions in recent episodes. Like telling Gwan-hee not to wear green because Hye-seon was wearing the same color. Also, she told him not to use the jacuzzi if he went to Paradise with someone else. Fans applauded Gwan-hee for his actions and for giving his attention to his date.

