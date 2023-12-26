Entertainment

Single’s Inferno 3 contestants find themselves in a love triangle

Areesha Khan
Lee Jin-seok and An Min-young for Single's Inferno Season 3 in ParadiseNetflix

Single’s Inferno 3 contestants Jin-Seok, Min-young, and Min-ji have found themselves in a love triangle. Here is everything you need to know about the situation.

The producers of the show revamped the show structure by adding a second Island, introducing new rules, and other slight changes in the environment. This was done to cause tension among the contestants and to stir up juicy drama.

The producer’s attempt was successful considering that contestant Lee Gwan-Hee was declared the Inferno’s red flag by every woman on the show.

Furthermore, things got complicated for contestants Jin-Seok, Min-young, and the new girl Cho Min-ji as the trio found themselves in a messy triangle.

Single’s Inferno 3 love triangle explained

Jin-seok and Cho Min-ji in Single's Inferno Season 3 in ParadiseNetflix
Jin-Seok and Cho Min-ji in Single’s Inferno Season 3

To the viewers’ surprise, the pair, Jin-Seok and Min-Young, hit it off quickly in the opening episodes. The two chose each other to go to Paradise for a date and within a short time Jin-Seok was so sure of his feelings that he confessed to Min-Young.

Unfortunately, Min-Young wasn’t sure of her feelings, so she strung the guy along until the pair had a tearful conversation where Min-Young expressed that she wanted to keep talking to other guys till the final pairing.

Things got spicier when a new contestant, Cho Min-Ji, was introduced on the show during episode 5. Min-Ji immediately felt attracted to Jin-Seok and took him on a date to the resort, and the two immediately felt connected. Back on the Island, this made Min-Young jealous which made her sure of her feelings towards Jin-Seok.

It seems that Jin-Seok will be left to make a messy choice between the two women and whatever his choice someone’s feelings will be getting hurt.

