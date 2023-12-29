Where to follow the ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 3 male cast online

Single’s Inferno is back with Season 3 and six new attractive contestants. Romance is in the air and here is everything you need to know to keep up with the cast after the season finale.

The previous season of Single’s Inferno gave a serious popularity boost to the contestants who joined it. This included the Havard graduate, Lee Nadine, and the current host of Single’s Inferno, Jin-Young.

This season of the Netflix dating reality series as well several guys on the Inferno caught public attention, and people are invested. Now viewers are curious to know more about the contestants on their screens and where to stay in touch with them after the show is over.

Here is everything you need to know about where to follow the guys of Single’s Inferno Season 3 online.

Choi Min-Woo

Netflix Contestant Choi Min-woo in Single’s Inferno Season 3

Min-Woo gained himself the reputation of the “puppy-faced,” model of Single’s Inferno 3. The young bachelor uses his social media to post his modeling projects and occasional shots of his coffee and workout sessions. Min-Woo has himself labeled as “Art,” on Instagram!

Fans can follow him on Instagram @choimin_woo.

Lee Jin-Seok

Netflix Lee Jin-Seok in Single’s Inferno Season 3 cast

This manly and sweet barista had every female viewer swooning as he chose to solely pursue contestant An Min-Young. Even if his love did not work out on the show, he managed to steal the hearts of many through the screen. During the airing of the show, his Instagram grew from only 900 followers to over 135k!

Fans can keep up with Jin-Seok by following his Instagram @seok_lj.

Son Won-Ik

Netflix Contestant Son Won-ik in Single’s Inferno Season 3.

Son Won-Ik became a handsome and athletic real estate agent of Single’s Inferno 3. The shy realtor now has an Instagram with over 96,000 followers where he posts about being an avid marathon runner and also a model.

Fans can follow him on Instagram @hiwonik. They can also keep up with him on his YouTube channel where he posts vlogs.

Yun Ha-Bin

Netflix Yun Ha-bin in Single’s Inferno Season 3 cast

Yun Ha-Bin remained the mysterious bachelor on The Inferno that many viewers knew nothing about even up until the finale. His Instagram reveals him doing martial arts and acting roles. He seems to have appeared in the 2023 drama My Demon with A-list actor Song Kang.

Fans can follow him on Instagram @yunhxvin.

Lee Gwan-Hee

Netflix Contestant Lee Gwan-hee in Single’s Inferno Season 3.

Loved or hated, whatever it may be, it was undeniable that Lee Gwan-Hee gathered all the attention on himself during the show. The professional basketball player had a popularity boost as his followers on Instagram went from 18,000 to over 135,000 during the airing of the show.

Fans can follow him on Instagram @leegwanhee0429.

Park Min-Kyu

Netflix Park Min-kyu in Single’s Inferno Season 3 cast

The attractive police officer and member of the Korea Coast Guard Special Rescue Team attracted the attention of many female contestants in the opening episodes. He was able to take contestant Kim Gyu-Ri on a date to the Paradise resort.

Min-Kyu uses his social media to post behind-the-scenes of his work, modeling shoots, and his daily life.

Fans can follow Min-kyu on his Instagram @ssrt_mk.