Where to follow the ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 3 female cast online

Single’s Inferno is back with Season 3 and six new beautiful female contestants. Romance and attraction are in the air and here is everything you need to know to keep up with the female cast after the season finale.

The previous season of Single’s Inferno gave a serious popularity boost to the contestants who joined it. This included the Havard graduate, Lee Nadine, and the current host of Single’s Inferno, Kim Jin-Young. Jin-Young’s fame skyrocketed to the point that the reality star is in discussions of starring in a K-drama himself.

Article continues after ad

Now viewers are curious to know more about the contestants on their screens and where to stay in touch with them after the show is over.

Article continues after ad

Here is everything you need to know about where to follow the ladies of Single’s Inferno Season 3 online.

Kim Gyu-Ri

Netflix Contestant Kim Gyu-ri in Single’s Inferno Season 3.

Gyu-Ri was the first female contestant to be revealed on Inferno and she was the one who everyone unanimously agreed would be the most popular with guys. The model has an active Instagram but with less than 30 posts although she gained more than 100,000 followers after joining the show.

Article continues after ad

Fans can follow her Instagram @citruszl.

Choi Hye-Seon

Netflix Contestant Choi Hye-seon in Single’s Inferno Season 3.

Choi Hye-Seon captivated the hearts of the viewers with her bright smile and down-to-earth personality. Possessing both beauty and brains, Hye-Seon uses her social media to post her daily life and also her modeling projects. The Bioengineer currently has close to 300,000 followers on the platform.

Article continues after ad

Fans can follow her on Instagram @hazelchoiii.

An Min-Young

Netflix Contestant An Min-young in Single’s Inferno Season 3.

The beautiful Pilates instructor, Min-Young, became the first one to receive a proper confession on Single’s Inferno 3. She was contestant Lee Jin-Seok’s sole pick even if things didn’t work well between the pair.

Article continues after ad

Her awkward and hesitant self-expression made Min-Young relatable to many viewers making them naturally curious about the reality star’s personal life.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fans can keep up with her on Instagram @my_floria_.

Yun Ha-Jeong

Netflix Contestant Yun Ha-jeong in Single’s Inferno Season 3.

Yun Ha-Jeong, the brightest star of Single’s Inferno 3, had every host and contestant’s attention from episode 1. The future news anchor captivated hearts with her honest and wise personality. Ha-Jeong fell for contestant Lee Gwan-Hee during their first date at Paradise Resort, and later during the show confessed her feelings bravely.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans can keep up with her coolness through her Instagram @hi__jjeong2.

Yu Si-eun

Netflix Contestant Yu Si-eun in Single’s Inferno Season 3.

The charming model of the Inferno was compared to Blackpink’s Jennie when she first walked in. Si-Eun explained the way she expresses her thoughts in words and how she was on the Island to look for a guy who would match her vibe.

The Miss Korea 2022 runner-up felt a strong attraction toward contestant Cho Min-Woo, and the pair can be seen yearning for each other as they get separated over and over due to other contestants taking them on dates.

Article continues after ad

Fans can follow her on Instagram @yoo__si.

Article continues after ad

Cho Min-ji

Netflix Contestant Cho Min-ji in Single’s Inferno Season 3

Cho Min-Ji was the charisma bomb that shook the heart of every guy on Inferno and even took Lee Jin-Seok away from An Min-Young. Her cuteness and charm knew no bounds in this season of Single’s Inferno.

Her Instagram reveals that she took part in Miss Jeju and also Miss Korea 2021.

Fans can follow her Instagram @joymingzi_.