Love Like a K-drama: Everything we know about the reality series

Step aside Single’s Inferno. Netflix is set to release a unique take on romance and acting with a new reality dating series Love Likea K-drama.

Amid the success of K-drama and Korean blockbusters, Netflix found success in reality series from dating on a deserted island to brutal competitions like The Devil’s Plan. While K-dramas are notorious for their tantalizing romance storylines, Korean dating series have enthralled audiences for good reason.

Single’s Inferno took a group of Koreans to a deserted island in the hopes of finding love. South Korea’s dating scene enamored global fans for its more flirty and shy outlook. Now it’s time for a dating series with an even greater twist.

Netflix’s Love Like a K-drama will have hopeful Japanese and Korean participants looking for love, while also vying for a leading role in a K-drama. Will sparks fly in front of and behind the camera?

Love Like a K-drama: What’s the dating series about:

Get ready to see a romance K-drama in action, but this time with the possible leads falling in love for real.

Netflix announced the official synopsis for Love Like a K-drama, reading, “Will people fall in love when they act together in a romantic K-drama? Love Like a K-Drama is a reality dating show that centers on four Korean actors and four Japanese actresses who come together to live and pair up to try and land lead roles in six mini K-dramas. Will they be able to pass the audition with the person they love, or will they have to witness their romantic interest kissing their competitors?”

Like most dating series, the contestants will form deeper connections as they must live every moment together and get to know each other. The contestants find themselves feeling butterflies while on set. But the trailer also promises much-needed drama as falling in love, being co-stars, and possibly having feelings for someone else is never easy.

Fans are in for a treat as Love Like a K-drama will transcend language barriers with its mix of Japanese and Korean actors. Will their ideal of dating culture cause a stir or push them further together?

Love Like a K-drama: Who’s in the cast?

The dating series will have a total of eight contestants. Four male Korean actors and four female Japanese actors will live together and act together.

How will actors who speak different languages communicate fall in love? While some of the male actors may have some knowledge of Japanese, they will all rely on smartphone apps and translators. “Some even learn new languages, ultimately connecting through unspoken nuances and shared atmospheres,” explained Netflix.

Who stars in Love Like a K-drama? Here’s the full cast list:

Rio Yamashita (31)

Ayano Kudo (27)

Honoka Kitahara (25)

Nozomi Bando (26)- former member of the dance and vocal group E-Girls

Kim Won-shik (29) – had roles in True Beauty and Alchemy of Souls

Kim Dong-kyu (28)

Lee Tae-gyun (27)

Song Ji-hyuk (36) – a member of boy group Supernova

Love Like a K-drama will also be hosted by actor Yumin, Haruna Kondo (Harisenbon), singer and dancer Aa-CHAN (Perfume), Shusuke Fukutoku (Jarujaru), dancer and actor Hayato Komori (GENERATIONS), and actor Maria Tani.

Love Like a K-drama: When is the release date?

Netflix will release Love Like a K-drama on November 28, 2023.

The dating series will release new episodes every week and was filmed in Seoul, South Korea. You can check out the official trailer below:

Read more Netflix news in our hub here and K-drama news in our hub here.