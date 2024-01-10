Single’s Inferno: Are Gwan-hee and Hye-seon really dating after Season 3?

The drama of Single’s Inferno Season 3 isn’t over just yet, as fans are now eager to know if the main star couple Gwan-hee and Hye-seon are dating in real-life.

While the final couples of the dating series left the island together, there’s still more drama to unfold. Like prior seasons, Single’s Inferno Season 3 was filmed during the hot summer months and aired in December. This means the cast have had months to really get to know each other and become friends after filming.

Instagram posts have already revealed that the cast stayed close after Single’s Inferno. But the big question is what final couples ended up dating for real or just remained friends? Fans are curious to see if the drama and tears between Gwan-hee and Hye-seon solidified a relationship after the season finale.

With the finale having aired, Gwan-hee has been in the spotlight seeing as he’s a public athlete. Here’s what he had to say about Hye-seon.

Are Gwan-hee and Hye-seon dating?

The answer is unclear for now as Gwan-hee reported to OSEN that he is getting along well with Hye-seon and are talking. He also expressed that he can’t divulge details just yet.

In prior seasons of Single’s Inferno, fans took to social media to flesh out whether or not the contestants dated each other in real life. But no contestants from Seasons 1 and 2 have ever made a public announcement of an ongoing relationship with the person they chose in Inferno.

According to a rough translation of the OSEN article on Naver, it seems that Gwan-hee is not allowed or ready yet to reveal his relationship status with Hye-seon. The same goes for the other contestants.

“We talk to each other and are getting along,” he revealed about his current status with Hye-seon.

Whether they are an official couple, he said, “I can’t tell you everything in detail, but all of the contestants keep in touch and get along well. Of course, I am also getting along fine with Choi Hye Seon, but I am careful not to reveal too much.”

Based on Netflix rules, the cast is not allowed to post spoilers about what happened in the series until after the finale. After Single’s Inferno Season 2, the producers said they wouldn’t reveal which couples were currently dating, as the choice to divulge details regarding their personal lives was up to the contestants.

By the sounds of it, Gwan-hee is keeping his and Hye-seon’s relationship status a secret until the right moment. As fans know, Hye-seon is no longer in Korea. She’s currently studying abroad at Durham University to get her Master’s degree, as per her LinkedIn profile.

