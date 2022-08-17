She-Hulk: Who is Jameela Jamil’s villain, Titania?

She-Hulk’s first episode introduced us to a fun new villain, Titania. But who is she, and what place will she have later on in the show? SPOILERS FOR SHE-HULK EPISODE 1…

The MCU is throwing out content hard and fast lately, and their newest Disney+ show – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – has already introduced us to a bunch of new heroes and villains.

She-Hulk follows Jenn Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who also happens to be a hulk, as she attempts to survive the courtroom, her dating life, and those who keep trying to attack her.

One of these attackers is Titania, played by Jameela Jamil. She appears at the very end of Episode 1, and certainly makes an impression in the short time she’s onscreen. But who is Titania?

Who is Titania in the comics?

Titania – created by Jim Shooter – first appeared in the Secret Wars series in 1984. Her non-super name was Mary MacPherran (named after a production assistant at Marvel Comics), and she grew up in Colorado as a scrawny and relatively outcast girl who loved comic books.

After she lied to bullies at school about being Spider-Woman and was subsequently found out, she was driven into a forest and saved by Doctor Doom, who gave her her powers with alien technology. Titania worked for Doctor Doom for a while, though in recent years she has become more of an anti-hero rather than a straight up villain.

Marvel Titania is as incredible as Hulk in the comics

Titania possesses superhuman strength, durability, and stamina, even withstanding high-caliber bullets, extreme temperatures, falling from great heights, and severe blunt force trauma without sustaining any injury. She also has extensive abilities and experience in street-fighting.

With her powers, Titania’s personality also transformed. While Mary had been feeble and timid, Titania is brash and confident, and she heads into danger with little concern.

One thing that hardly changes throughout her comic book stints is her rivalry with She-Hulk, and they are often considered arch-enemies.

Who is Titania in the She-Hulk show?

Titania makes her big entrance at the end of She-Hulk Episode 1.

Jenn Walters is working a trial, and is about to make her closing argument, when Titania, clad in a black and gold fringed jumpsuit and cape, bursts into the courtroom.

Interpreting her as a threat, Jenn turns into the She-Hulk, and saves the day by catching a large bench that Titania throws at the jury.

Titania doesn’t speak much, only saying “Who the hell are you?” to She-Hulk, before attempting to attack her with a flying kick. This effort doesn’t really work, as She-Hulk is able to punch her crashing back into a wall, dazing her. Titania is immediately arrested, as Jenn becomes her human self again, and gets back to work as a lawyer.

Now, as is often the case with the MCU, Titania’s origin appears to be somewhat different than who she is in the comics. While we haven’t seen all of her yet – meaning we can’t definitely state how different she is from her comic book counterpart – there seems to be one key difference: she’s an influencer.

No doubt this will be the show’s attempt to comment on influencer culture, and how that may be impacted by the presence of superpowers. In fact, the character seems to be leaning on the stereotype that influencers are annoying and entitled, as when speaking to Phase Zero, actor Jameela Jamil had this to say:

“There’s so many places that Titania can exist in the MCU, because she’s so messy and vile. She’s pissed off most of the MCU. Spider-Man, Thor…she’s got enemies everywhere. Kind of like me in real life.”

The actor also had this to say about Titania to Screen Rant: “Titania stands out because I think she’s the most annoying of them, actually.

“I think she almost doesn’t need to use her strength; she could just annoy you to death. And I think that is a superpower that we haven’t really utilized enough. She’s also very glamorous. I like the fact that she’s a bit curvy, and I like the fact that she’s completely unselfconscious. She’s completely unselfconscious and so, so weird.”

Titania’s internet fame and annoying personality will certainly play a role in her reappearance later on in the show, but the exact reason she comes back? Well, you’ll have to watch the show’s upcoming episodes to find out.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 2 will premiere on Disney+ on August 25.