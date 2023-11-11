Loki producer hopes to “tell more stories” in Season 3

While discussing the future of the Disney+ series Loki, Season 2’s executive producer Kevin Wright revealed his hopes for Season 3.

Everyone’s favorite God of Mischief has returned to the small screen as Marvel‘s Loki has premiered its second season on Disney+.

Following the disastrous events in Season 1, the season finds Loki, Mobius, and the TVA in a tailspin as the fabric of their reality is being torn apart.

Even though Season 2 has just begun, a lot of Loki fans are wondering if the series will return for a third season. Dexerto had the chance to sit down with executive producer Kevin Wright and get his thoughts on Loki’s future.

Marvel producer wants Loki in the MCU for another 12 years

Loki’s executive producer Kevin Wright spoke to Dexerto while doing press for the premiere of the series’ second season.

While talking about Loki’s future and a potential Season 3, Wright explained that Season 1 and 2 are “two chapters of the same book” and that’s why they made sure to end Season 2 in a way that didn’t leave fans “twisting in the wind.”

“What I’ve been saying is that there’s other books on the shelf,” Wright said, “And Loki has been in the universe for 12 years and I would love to have another 12-year run with Tom [Hiddleston] where we get to tell more stories.”

“We wanted to see where this season went with Loki as he’s in absolutely uncharted territory and the TVA and Sylvie feel like they’re just starting their arcs so I think there’s [certainly] a lot more stories to tell.”

As Loki Season 2 will dive more into the multiverse aspects of the MCU, there’s no limit to what Wright and his team can do for Season 3.

Loki Seasons 1-2 are available on Disney+ now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

