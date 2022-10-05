Jameela Jamil calls out “hostile” She-Hulk trolls

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil has recently addressed “hostile” comments about the show from male trolls on Twitter.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which is set to conclude its first season this month, has been the cause of many debates. Since the show primarily features women supers, and tackles themes of sexism and feminism, the show has come under fire for “hating men.”

Not only has the show been targeted by trolls on Twitter – which the series even addresses – but so have the actors. Including the actor who plays the campy villain Titania, Jameela Jamil.

Jamil has posted on Twitter numerous times recently, responding to comments that she deems as “hostile.”

Jameela Jamil wishes She-Hulk critiques would be spoken about more “nicely”

While Jameela Jamil isn’t opposed to hearing criticism of the show – she even stated at this year’s Comic-Con that “I never mind any criticism or feedback” – she has expressed that she wishes the criticism would be more constructive and less needlessly harsh.

On Saturday, Jamil posted a video of herself to Twitter, which showed her eating McDonald’s in Times Square, along with the caption, “WAITING FOR THE FINAL EPISODE OF SHE HULK LIKE…”

When a male Twitter user quote tweeted her video, implying that he nor anyone was waiting for the finale, Jamil responded, “Lol… why are so many men so upset? Are you all ok?”

She later expanded upon her feelings in another tweet, explaining: “TO BE CLEAR. It is absolutely FINE if you personally don’t like She-Hulk. I know it doesn’t appeal to everyone. Some people F**KING LOVE IT. But can we all agree that you don’t need to be *so* hostile when you express your feelings *TO* me. We’re all fans, let’s talk nicely.”

When a Twitter user asked the star to clarify what she meant by “hostile,” Jamil responded: “I was told I’m a diversity hire. I was told I would never work again.

“I was told we should stop letting women write shows, I was told I look disgusting, I was told I would only be remembered for being sh*t. You tell me what is hostile?”

Despite the hostility it brings her, Jamil has continued to show her support for the series, posting a celebration of the show in the midst of her other tweets, writing: “I have loved making this show.”

Along with a photo, she stated that She-Hulk didn’t “stick to any old formula, and we still made it to number one in the ratings and we had a BLAST making it.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 8 will premiere on Disney+ on October 6.