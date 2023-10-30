Loki Season 2 mid-season trailer digs deeper into the multiverse

A new teaser for Loki Season 2 Episode 5 gives fans an insight onto the aftermath of its last cliffhanger and the multiverse as a whole.

It may be hard to believe, but there’s only two episodes left in Loki Season 2, Marvel‘s hit series found on Disney+.

Throughout its first four episodes, fans have been thrown back into Loki’s chaotic world which includes merging universes, exploding machines that could spell doom for humanity, and lots of fun new side characters.

However, as we head into the final two episodes of Season 2, a new trailer has uncovered more insight into the multiverse through Loki’s eyes and how dire things have become.

Loki Season 2 Episode 5 will see Loki and gang in different realities

A new trailer from Loki’s official show account on Twitter gave fans brief glimpses into what they can expect from Episode 5.

While we know everyone from the TVA had a life outside of it, the one person who hasn’t been concerned about his other life has been Mobis, despite Sylvie trying to get him to care about it.

However, in the trailer, we can see Mobius living his life as a recreational sport vehicle salesman, which is in line for his character as his love for jet skis was revealed in Season 1.

When Loki visits him and tries to recruit him to save the TVA, it’s obvious he’s talking to a variant of Mobis, so it’ll be interesting to see this version of him in the multiverse Loki visits.

The trailer also reveals that Loki is now time glitching again, which was a problem thought to be solved in Episode 1 of Season 2, so the Time Loom exploding may have triggered that occurrence once again and that’s how he’ll find his team across the multiverses.

However, the biggest question the trailer poses is what the “lie” could be; the show tells fans that they won’t believe what’s coming, but they specifically pick out the world lie from believe.

So, what exactly is the lie in the last two episodes of Loki Season 2? Victor Timely’s motivations? Sylvie’s allegiance? The TVA as a whole? Fans will just have to tune in to find out.

Loki Season 2 Episodes 1-4 are now streaming on Disney+. You can check out our other coverage below: