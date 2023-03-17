Shazam 2 – aka Shazam Fury of the Gods – has finally flown into cinemas, bringing Billy Batson back to the big screen – here’s how many post-credits scenes there are and what happens in them.

Shazam introduced Billy Batson to the DCEU, a foster child who’s chosen as the champion of an ancient wizard and bestowed with the powers of Shazam. He’s played by Asher Angel and Zachary Levi, with the latter portraying him in superhero mode.

The first movie was an unexpected success, grossing more than $360 million and garnering critical acclaim. This weekend, fans will be heading out to movie theaters to watch the sequel: Shazam Fury of the Gods.

Like every other superhero movie, you better make sure you wait around at the credits – here’s what to expect from Shazam 2’s post-credits scenes.

Shazam Fury of the Gods post-credits scenes explained

There are two post-credits scenes in Shazam Fury of the Gods: one midway through the credits and another at the very end.

Shazam 2’s first post-credits scene

In the first scene, we see Peacemaker’s Agent Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee) meeting Billy (Levi) at an abandoned petrol station. As instructed by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), they offer him a spot on the Justice Society of America, the same superhero team introduced in Black Adam.

Warner Bros.

At first, Billy gets overexcited when he hears the word “Justice”, believing he’ll get to spend more time with his friend (and crush) Wonder Woman, after her appearance in the movie. He criticizes the name and suggests others, including one with “Avengers” in its title, while the two agents walk away.

While the future of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam in the DCU remains unclear, this scene indicates we’ll likely see the return of Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell).

However, we don’t know what form Shazam’s next adventure will take: will it be in a JSA movie, could it be in a threequel, or will he pop up on Peacemaker down the line? Time will tell, but James Gunn is keen on keeping Levi’s Big Red Cheese around.

Shazam 2’s second post-credits scene

In the second post-credits scene, we catch up with Dr Sivana (Mark Strong), the main villain of the first film. He’s still stuck in his prison cell, though he now has a beard and he’s been busy scribbling hieroglyphics and other drawings on his walls – including one of him killing Shazam.

Just like in the first movie, he’s visited by Dr Mind, a talking, super-intelligent worm. Sivana asks what’s been taking him so long, but Dr Mind says there’s one more thing he needs to do before he can carry out his plan. So, he leaves again, making Sivana even more furious.

While there’s every chance we could see Sivana make a proper return under Gunn’s DCU, this seems more like a gag around a villainous loose end than anything else.

Shazam Fury of the Gods is in cinemas now, while you can read more of our coverage below…

