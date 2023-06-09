Shameik Moore calls out “haters” amid live-action Miles Morales hopes

Shameik Moore called out naysayers who don’t think he has what it takes to play the live-action version of Miles Morales.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to Into the Spider-Verse, is completely dominating the box office as it made $200 million during its opening week and currently has a matching 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Because the hype for more Spider-Verse content is at an all time high, it wasn’t surprising to learn that Sony Pictures is currently developing a live-action movie starring Spider-Verse’s Miles Morales. But, since the films is still in the early stages of development, no one has been cast in the leading role.

One person who wouldn’t mind donning the mask and becoming Miles is Shameik Moore, the actor who voices Miles in the Spider-Verse film. However, a lot of fans didn’t take his hope to be Miles well, but Moore has responded to all the hate being thrown at him.

Shameik Moore can’t wait to prove haters wrong

During an interview with The Hook, Moore was asked who he would choose to play Miles and he responded that he only had one choice and “it’s me.”

Moore went on to say that while he couldn’t really say much else, he believes “whoever gets the opportunity to play Miles Morales has a large responsibility on their shoulders. I think people would expect an iconic performance to follow these three films.”

It was a sweet and innocent statement from the actor who has been playing this character for two films but, as usual, people couldn’t leave well enough alone and started criticizing Moore for being “too old” for the role considering that the actor is 28 and Miles is supposed to be in high school.

Moore had a few responses to the negativity as he posted on his Twitter that he didn’t realize “y’all were haters like this lol.”

As the hate comments continued to follow up this first statement, Moore told people lurking on his page to simply let him “post and leave.”

Moore’s final statement on the matter was to tell his haters that “one thing I love to do is prove people wrong.. ask my acting teacher.” Moore is probably referring to the fact that his acting teacher told him he wouldn’t be famous and he went on to star in two popular TV shows and one of the biggest superhero franchises of all time.

At the end of the day, Moore will be a fantastic Miles Morales as he’s been playing this character for years. People may say that he’s “too old” to play Miles, but Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were 26 and 27 years old respectively when they played Spider-Man for the first time. As long as someone can act, it shouldn’t matter how old they are.

