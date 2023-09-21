The biggest will-they-won’t-they question in Netflix history is whether Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) will be endgame in Sex Education Season 4.

By the end of Season 3, Maeve had left Otis with the ultimate cliffhanger, revealing that she was moving to America to enroll in a prestigious writing class.

What started out as a rocky and infrequent relationship has blossomed into something pure and emotionally open by the beginning of Season 4, with long-distance now standing in their way.

But can the pair overcome the final hurdle in their relationship? Here’s everything you need to know about Maeve and Otis in Sex Education Season 4. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Sex Education Season 4: Do Otis and Maeve end up together?

No. The pair amicably choose to call it quits after Maeve decides to continue her studies in the U.S.

Netflix

For the first half of Season 4, Otis and Maeve are on the other side of the world from each other. As Maeve struggles to find her feet in her new classes and Otis struggles with the campus sex therapy competition, there’s more miscommunication between the two than ever before.

Otis becomes jealously obsessed about a classmate Maeve is spending time with, while Maeve is unable to emotionally connect to Otis. This all builds up to a horrific crescendo, with the couple breaking their silent time by Maeve announcing she’s coming back to the U.K.

Sadly for Maeve, it isn’t for very nice reasons. Her mother Erin (Anne-Marie Duff) has suddenly passed away, leaving Maeve and her brother Sean (Edward Bluemel) to pick up the pieces. Otis is immediately by Maeve’s side, but the two struggle to feel comfortable with each other in the wider context.

With the funeral looming, Maeve decides she wants to go on a proper date with Otis. This doesn’t end well after Otis’ aunt Joanna (Lisa McGrillis) crashes the party and gets drunk in the cinema with Maeve. The couple leaves to break into the old Moordale school site, eventually getting caught by police.

After the funeral, the focus is back on Otis’ intimacy issues. It’s not until Maeve finally comes to Otis’ house that the pair are able to have the sex they’ve been looking for. Before Otis arrives home, Maeve has a chat with Jean (Gillian Anderson), who tells her not to give up on her studies abroad. With the pep-talk in mind, Maeve tells Otis she’s leaving for the U.S. for good.

Fresh from their night of passion, the two have one last emotional heart-to-heart before they agree to go no contact. When Otis gets back from college one day, he finds a note from Maeve on his pillow. In the letter, Maeve explains how meeting and falling for Otis has changed her forever, stating that she’ll always have a piece of him in her heart.

What’s next for Maeve and Otis?

It’s not immediately clear what the future holds for Otis and Maeve separately, but it’s clear that the relationship is over.

Netflix

Maeve has now made the decision to move to the U.S. for good, not letting hurtful comments from teacher Thomas Molloy (Dan Levy) get in the way of her dreams. While she’s back at school, Maeve gets a call from a book publisher who wants to talk more about the story Molloy didn’t like.

Meanwhile, Otis seems as though he will settle into an alliance with fellow school sex therapist Sarah “O” Owen (Thaddea Graham). O propositions him to work together after the school fundraiser in the season finale after Otis lets her win their student election. Otis has also fixed his relationships with Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Jean.

There’s no guarantee that Otis or Maeve’s futures won’t be picked up individually for a spin-off, but it’s safe to say that fans won’t be seeing them together.

Sex Education Season 4 hits Netflix on September 21. Check out the show’s cast here, its filming locations here, and our other coverage here.