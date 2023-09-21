The focus of the show might stay on Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) in the main, but one of the most intriguing storylines in Sex Education Season 4 is all about Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling).

First introduced in Season 1, Jackson has mostly been on track to be an athletic superstar. As the seasons have progressed, fans have watched him fall out of love with sports, pushing his path in a different direction.

In Season 4, Jackson has two main issues on his plate – discovering a worrying lump during sex and finding out who his real father is – all the while supporting his best friend Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu) through her own issues.

With his moms hesitant to let him find his dad, here’s everything you need to know about who Jackson’s dad really is in Sex Education. Warning – spoilers ahead!

Sex Education Season 4: Who is Jackson’s real father?

Jackson’s real father is a man named Jerome, who his mom Roz (Sharon Duncan-Brewster) had an affair with before she met Sofia (Hannah Waddingham).

While Jackson was growing up, Roz and Sofia had always told him that his father was a sperm donor – even going as far as to make a baby book up with that story.

After his health scare earlier in Season 4, Jackson has a renewed sense of enthusiasm for trying to track down his birth father. Roz is incredibly against Jackson trying to find him, citing that he needs to concentrate on school and his exams first. Jackson ends up defying her wishes and starts the process of finding his dad.

Believing that his father was a sperm donor, Jackson tracks down the clinic his moms used and asks for more information. He later receives an email telling him there is no record of him – or his dad – in their systems. Jackson confronts Roz about this, who scolds him for going against her.

While at home on his own one day, Jackson finds a love letter hidden in Roz’s bedside drawer from a man called Jerome. With Roz and Sofia still avoiding the subject, Jackson demands to know what’s going on. Roz reluctantly explains that before she met Sofia, she had an affair with Jerome, who was married. She knew it was a mistake, but she felt so happy being pregnant with Jackson that she knew it was worthwhile.

When Roz tried to update Jerome on Jackson growing up, he sent her letters back to her unopened. Sofia explains that she wanted to raise Jackson with Roz more than anything, with the three managing to grow closer.

Does Jackson have cancer?

No. Jackson’s tests for the lump he found eventually came back as benign.

Netflix

During the second episode of Season 4, Jackson is told that he has a lump in his testes by a sexual partner he’s hooking up with. Initially trying to brush it off, Jackson eventually makes an appointment at the GP, where he’s told he will need more tests to determine what the lump is.

For the next few episodes, Jackson is kept nervously waiting. He starts to overthink and have visions of what might be to come. He manages to work up the courage to tell Viv – although that only makes her new boyfriend Beau (Reda Elazouar) more suspicious of the two.

Though he is kept waiting for her results, it’s good news when they do come back. The GP tells Jackson and his moms that the tests came back clear, meaning that his symptoms are more in line with something like an epididymal cyst.

Sex Education Season 4 hits Netflix on September 21. Check out the show’s cast here, its filming locations here, and our other coverage here.