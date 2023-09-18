Sex Education showrunner discusses “bittersweet” ending for show’s main couple

Ahead of the final season of Sex Education, the showrunner has revealed the ending for the fans’ favorite couple will be “bittersweet.”

Netflix’s popular teen drama series Sex Education is coming to a close this month as they premiere their fourth and final series.

The series follows Otis Milburn and his friends at Moordale Secondary School as they deal with love, friendship, loss, and other typical teenage issues.

While there’s a lot to love about the show, fans primarily latched onto the show’s main couple, Otis and Maeve Wiley, and their love story. However, Sex Education’s showrunner has revealed that Otis and Maeve’s ending won’t be exactly what the fans expect.

Sex Education’s main couple gets a “bittersweet” ending

Sex Education showrunner Laurie Nunn recently spoke to The Guardian about the final season. She spoke about reacting to fans’ demands on social media and how she preferred to tune the people’s expectations out when writing.

A lot of fans have been posting on social media that they hope Otis and Maeve would be the show’s endgame couple as they spent three seasons figuring out their feelings only to finally get together in Season 3’s finale.

However, Nunn dashed that idea away stating, “I’m hopeful that there’s a bittersweetness to [the ending], and that there’s everything people want in there, even though it might not be wrapped up completely perfectly.”

Nunn also explained that Otis, Maeve, his best friend, Eric, and his mother, Jean, would have “relatively little interaction” in their respective storylines.

Heading into Season 4, Maeve will be away in America for school, Eric will be focusing on making more queer friends and issues with his faith, Jean will be dealing with postpartum depression while starting her new job, and Otis will be feeling left out and alone because of all of the above.

So, with that information coupled with Nunn confirming that Otis and Maeve will have a bittersweet ending, it looks like Sex Education’s golden couple won’t be going the distance.

