Diddy’s lawyer reveals “roughest” part of prison ahead of new documentary

Ahead of 50 Cent’s new Netflix documentary, details about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ continue to emerge, with his lawyer now revealing he’s struggling in prison.

Yesterday (October 10), Combs attended another hearing in New York, where he is currently being held in a Brooklyn prison awaiting trial on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The rapper’s attorneys have lost multiple appeals to have him released on bail, even with the figure set at $50 million. Outside of the Manhattan court, after a trial date was set for May 5, 2025, his lawyer revealed the “roughest” part of prison for Combs: the food.

ABC Diddy is facing 15 years to life in prison on the charges

Speaking to the press (via People), Marc Agnifilo said, “I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it.” The outlet went on to list a typical day at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where Diddy is being held until the trial.

Since his arrest on September 16, his day has started at 6am, when he’ll have a breakfast of cereal, fruit, and a breakfast cake. As per the Federal Bureau of Prisons national menu, oatmeal and toast are also available on weekdays, while coffee is only an option on weekends.

Lunch is had at 11am, consisting of meals such as hamburgers, baked fish, or beef tacos, and scrambled eggs and biscuits on the weekends. Dinner, which includes options like chicken fajitas, pasta, and roast beef, is served at 4pm. There are also vegetarian options such as lentils, tofu, and baked beans.

While for most people this would constitute a good day of eating, Agnifilo and another lawyer, Teny R. Geragos, wrote in a bail proposal that the prison is “not fit for pre-trial detention,” describing the conditions as “horrific.”

Despite their ongoing requests, prosecutors have argued that he could be a flight risk or intimidate witnesses, thereby impacting the case.

CNN Footage showed Combs assaulting Cassie

Alongside the filings on Wednesday, Diddy’s lawyers accused the Department of Homeland Security of leaking the video of him beating his ex-girlfriend and singer Cassie Ventura.

The footage, which went viral last month, shows the rapper beating Cassie at an LA hotel, corroborating part of the claims she made against him in a 2023 lawsuit.

In addition to the federal criminal case, lawyer Tony Buzbee revealed earlier this month that he’s representing 120 accusers who allege misconduct against Combs.

The accusations span two decades, and are from men and women ranging from ages nine to 38 at the time of the alleged attacks.

Amid the ongoing case, numerous networks are working to get their slice of the action, with a number of Diddy documentaries in the pipeline.

The production company behind Quiet on Set is making a new docu-series on the true crime case to release in 2025, while ABC released Secret Life of Diddy this week.

However, arguably the most anticipation is for Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Netflix documentary, who has continued to call out Diddy for his actions while criticizing his notorious parties known as ‘freak offs’.

There is no release date set for 50 Cent’s Diddy documentary at the time of writing.

