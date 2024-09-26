‘Downfall of Diddy’ documentary is free to stream after rapper’s arrest

Can’t wait for the 50 Cent Netflix documentary? You’re in luck – a TMZ documentary on Diddy’s ‘downfall’ is already out, and you can watch it for free.

In an age of a never-ending pile of true crime and documentaries, one case that’s still developing is the allegations of assault against rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, amounting to 11 official lawsuits as of September 2024.

While Combs has been refused bail – to be appealed on October 9 – news has emerged that longtime rival Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will be producing a docuseries on the claims exclusively for Netflix.

However, TMZ has pipped him to the post, releasing their own documentary, The Downfall of Diddy, in April this year. If you didn’t catch it, there’s good news: it’s currently available to stream for free on Tubi TV.

With a 68-minute runtime, the doc’s official synopsis reads: “A series of lawsuits and allegations have legendary rap mogul P. Diddy on the ropes. TMZ has the troubling inside story from people who were there.”

There are no official reviews of TMZ’s take as of yet, but it’s already divided viewers.

One commented: “TMZ looking to make some money off of their previously run headlines. Sure, there are some interviews with individuals that were close to Diddy but nothing new is being said.

“This was clearly made in a rush and is filled with junk news from TMZ’s prior reporting. You won’t learn anything new and all the stories are ones you’ve already heard about.”

However, another weighed in: “Tubi fast af… they have a TMZ documentary on Diddy already.”

TMZ

“If you stream TV & have Tubi, you can watch: TMZ presents the Downfall of Diddy. Ppl saying he’s a good guy. Bs! He’s sick! And so are ALL who participate!” a third added.

As Combs’ legal trial is still unfolding, the TMZ documentary only reports on the initial accusations and allegations made between November 2023 and early 2024.

His arrest didn’t happen until September 16, after he failed to turn up in court following a lawsuit on September 10.

Combs’ lawyers have not commented on the most recent lawsuit filed on September 24.

The Downfall of Diddy is available on the streaming service now. A release date for 50 Cent’s Netflix documentary is yet to be announced.

