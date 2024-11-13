Diddy’s lawyers address “freak offs” alleged in new TMZ documentary

A new episode of the TMZ documentary series Downfall of Diddy has just dropped on Tubi, centering on fresh allegations about Diddy’s notorious “freak offs” parties.

Right now, the rapper, real name Sean Combs, is behind bars at a federal detention facility in New York, awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Alongside the trial, set for May 5, 2025, he is also facing a string of sexual abuse allegations in a series of lawsuits.

There are numerous true crime documentaries in development, one of the most anticipated being 50 Cent’s upcoming Netflix project. But TMZ has also been exploring the allegations in its Downfall of Diddy docu-series.

TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy released in April, while its second installment, subtitled The Indictment, arrived on Tubi in September. Last night (November 12), a new chapter arrived, focusing on allegations about his infamous parties.

In TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak Offs, aspiring singer-songwriter Tanea Wallace claims she attended one of the “freak offs” at Diddy’s Star Island mansion in Miami Beach.

Wallace describes her experience, saying she was invited by a prince who her friend knew and was flown out to Diddy’s property. Although security took her phone before entering, she did share photos taken in a photo booth and a clip of her driving up to the estate.

From the outset, she noticed many of the guests were naked and appeared to be intoxicated. However, things took a turn when Diddy told her to go inside the house.

According to her account, there were groups of people “doing drugs” and “having sex.” But the most damning allegation is that there were minors at the party “dressed up like Harajuku Barbies.”

She claims they were “surrounded by adults,” adding, “The question is what are they doing there? Had I been participating, I would have known.”

Diddy’s lawyers have since responded to the accusations made in the new documentary, telling TMZ that they are “pure fiction.”

“Ms. Tanea Wallace has no credibility and her claims about ‘freak offs’ and minors are completely and categorically false,” they told the outlet.

“As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous.

“Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that the accusations against Mr. Combs are pure fiction.”

TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak Offs is streaming for free on Tubi now. For more on the case, read about how to watch Secret Life of Diddy, the part of prison the rapper’s struggling with the most, and Chris Brown’s connection to Diddy.