Was Vicky White manipulated? Relationship experts explain fatal prison break

Netflix’s latest true crime release, Jailbreak: Love on the Run, focuses on the infamous case involving Vicky and Casey White and the fatal consequences of their 2022 prison break, which raises questions surrounding loneliness and manipulation.

The case is an outlier. Vicky White’s friends and associates describe in the new documentary how, for 17 years, she was the most dedicated corrections officer they had at the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama.

When she went missing just days before her retirement in 2022, they uncovered the truth – Vicky had struck up a romantic relationship with dangerous criminal Casey White (not related) and gone on the run.

Through exclusive interviews, extensive security camera footage, and audio files between Vicky and Casey, Jailbreak: Love on the Run tells the unlikely story, one that ended in tragedy. Dexerto caught up with relationship experts to examine the psychological elements that may have contributed to this case.

Manipulation could have played a role in Vicky White case

After 11 days on the run, the police chased the couple down, resulting in Vicky’s death, which authorities believe to be caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. While it’s impossible to know fully what drove Vicky to go against everything she’d worked towards, the general consensus is that manipulation could very well have played a role.

“It is difficult to make strong conclusions about situations where you haven’t witnessed them first-hand or, as a psychology professional, spoken to the people directly,” explained Shenella Karunaratne, licensed professional counselor, Online MFT Programs.

“We don’t know exactly what the conversations between Casey and Vicky consisted of before the escape, so we can only speculate on what transpired and what led to a person so revered by her colleagues, and known for always doing the right thing, completely flipping the script.”

As stated in the Netflix documentary, Vicky was dedicated to her role. Matt Burbank, former investigator at the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, explains, “I’ve known Vicky White for approximately eight years. She was in charge pretty much of everything on the day-to-day operations side of it. The buck pretty much stopped with her.”

Adding to this, Dylan Elrod, former nightshift sergeant at the facility, says, “That woman was one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met. Fifty or sixty hours a week, easy.” Others say they looked up to her, learning how to treat inmates and co-workers alike with respect.

Given the various testimonies from her colleagues, Karunaratne said it’s “clear that some kind of significant change occurred. One can assume that there was likely some kind of manipulation involved on Casey’s end, otherwise why would such a respected law enforcement officer go against everything she previously stood for?”

When it comes to her relationship with Casey, there are clearly many factors at play, one of which could be manipulation. Casey had a long criminal history, having been sentenced to 75 years for a crime spree that included attempted murder and robbery.

Netflix Casey was sentenced to life in prison after the prison break

He also allegedly confessed to the unsolved 2015 murder of 59-year-old Connie Ridgeway, although he later retracted this and parts of his story didn’t add up. Some officials believe he may have made a false confession in order to be transferred to Lauderdale, although this hasn’t been proven.

Burbank does say in Jailbreak: Love on the Run that, despite his intimidating 6 ft 9 physique, Casey was “very charming” and gave “a lot of compliments… trying to build a rapport with me.”

However, as a smoker, Burbank realized he was trying to get a cigarette from him. “Once I turned him down and kind of shut that down, then, at that point, he wanted nothing else to do with me for the rest of the day,” he says.

While it’s unlikely this was the only factor here, Sylvia Smith, relationship expert at Marriage.com, acknowledged manipulation may have been involved in the case with Vicky.

Netflix There are many reasons why Vicky may have fallen for Casey

“As for Casey White’s feelings as regards Vicky, he may well have formed an attachment to her, but there is a strong possibility, too, that it was manipulation,” Smith told us.

“Individuals who have a history of antisocial behavior often pick up the way to manipulate others for the fulfillment of their needs. It may be that Casey used Vicky’s emotional vulnerability to his advantage in orchestrating the escape because he capitalized on Vicky’s unmet personal need for validation, love, or excitement.

“Whether it was real love on his part or outright manipulation, this was a situation that made clear the psychological vulnerability that can develop in an atmosphere where power dynamics exist.”

Understanding Vicky and Casey White’s motivations

It’s important to also discuss the other elements that may have played a role in Casey and Vicky White’s relationship. At the time, Vicky’s life had been dedicated to her work, having suffered tragedy in previous relationships.

Vicky married her high school sweetheart at a young age, but Burbank says “drugs came into the picture” and so she had to divorce him. As time went on, she got engaged to another man, but he was tragically killed in a car wreck soon after.

Netflix Vicky suffered numerous tragedies in her past relationships

In one of the audio recordings, Vicky told Casey, “I wasn’t the least bit interested in anybody. I went to work, came home. I drank every day. How this happened, I still don’t know.”

Her co-worker Joyce Brawley says in Jailbreak: Love on the Run, “Every woman wants to feel loved. I don’t know if maybe it was her age, if she was going through some type of void in her life. I don’t know.”

Smith elaborated on this, stating, “With someone like Vicky White, it is an extensive interplay of psychological and emotional dynamics which later would have to be brought into consideration.

“Somebody who spent her whole life within the ambit of the prison system may, for example, develop what we call ‘trauma bonding’ or ‘Stockholm syndrome,’ whereby, in due course, professional boundaries blurred and were supplanted by close emotional attachment with Casey White.

“The repeated exposure to prisoners in vulnerable situations can sometimes cause individuals in authority to show empathy or even affection toward the ones in their care, especially if perceived as misunderstood or wronged by the system.”

Netflix She helped break Casey out of jail

Speaking to Dexerto, Ehab Youssef, a licensed clinical psychologist and mental health researcher and writer at Mentalyc, explained, “First and foremost, we need to think about identity and role conflict.

“For someone like Vicky, whose professional life revolved around maintaining order and upholding the law, this conflict could create immense internal stress.

“Imagine spending years in a role that demands strict adherence to rules and regulations, only to find yourself at a crossroads that challenges everything you’ve stood for. This can lead to a profound sense of cognitive dissonance, where one’s actions are at odds with their beliefs and values.”

“Then there’s the element of dissatisfaction and loneliness. Many people in high-stress jobs, especially in correctional settings, may feel undervalued or isolated,” added Youssef.

“Vicky could have been yearning for connection and excitement, something that her day-to-day life simply didn’t provide. When someone feels that kind of emptiness, it’s not uncommon to seek out dramatic changes, even if they’re risky or dangerous.”

As for her relationship with Casey, Youssef noted how it’s possible Vicky developed genuine feelings for him – after all, romance can be found in the most unexpected of places.

With the role she was in, it’s clear she felt empathy for the inmates, and if she viewed Casey as “misunderstood or unfairly judged,” this could have strengthened their bond.

Netflix

“On the flip side, we should consider the possibility of manipulation. Casey, as an inmate, might have recognized Vicky’s vulnerabilities and exploited them,” Youssef continued.

“If he sensed her dissatisfaction with her life, he could have used charm or emotional appeals to draw her in. In this scenario, it’s a more one-sided dynamic, where Vicky’s actions are less about genuine affection and more about being manipulated into a risky situation.”

Whatever the case, everyone who worked with and knew Vicky wished things hadn’t turned out the way they did. And they all say she deserved happiness.

Youssef concluded, “Ultimately, Vicky’s situation underscores the complexity of human relationships and the psychological factors at play. It’s a reminder of how critical it is for individuals in high-stress environments to have support systems in place – people they can talk to about their feelings and frustrations.

“Vicky’s story serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of feeling trapped and disconnected. It highlights how important it is to nurture emotional well-being, especially in challenging professions.”

Jailbreak: Love on the Run is streaming on Netflix now.