50 Cent’s Diddy documentary sold to Netflix after huge bidding war

After months of seemingly trolling us with ‘Diddy Do it?’ rumors, 50 Cent’s P Diddy documentary series is happening for real, with Netflix winning the rights after a huge bidding war.

P Diddy (real name Sean Combs) is facing multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexual and physical violence, rape, and sex trafficking, with federal agents and US Homeland Security raiding his homes in March as part of their ongoing investigations.

One industry figure who has been particularly vocal about the situation is 50 Cent (real name Curtis James Jackson III), who has continued to criticize his rival on social media amid the allegations.

Back in March, a fake poster for a Netflix docu-series titled Diddy Do It? did the rounds online, with 50 Cent sharing the post and writing, “This is gonna break records when this drop.”

Although many assumed this was nothing more than 50 Cent taking a jab at Diddy, it turns out the rumors were true. As reported by TMZ on May 21, the rapper’s P Diddy multi-part documentary has been bought by Netflix.

Numerous sources close to the situation told the outlet that there was a huge bidding war between streaming services to secure the rights. 50 Cent confirmed the news, sharing TMZ’s report alongside the caption: “Netflix wins the bidding war but if more victims keep coming out, I’m gonna need more episodes.”

The news came at a pertinent time, as this week, Diddy was hit with another lawsuit, this time by Crystal McKinney, who accuses the rapper of sexually assaulting her at his New York City recording studio in 2003.

A video has also emerged showing Diddy attacking Cassie Ventura, who filed a lawsuit against the rapper last November, accusing him of sex trafficking and assault over the course of 10 years.

Although there’s no official release date set for 50 Cent’s Diddy documentary, sources told TMZ that it will land on Netflix “sooner than later.”

50 Cent has been talking about the docu-series since March, but up until now, we all thought it was a big joke. However, amid this latest news, it appears the doc is already in production.

Creative Commons 50 Cent has been vocal in his criticism about Diddy

One detail that hasn’t been confirmed is whether the title will be Diddy Do It? or whether that was part of the joke, but no doubt more will be revealed in the days to come.

What will 50 Cent’s P Diddy documentary be about?

50 Cent’s P Diddy documentary will focus on the various sexual assault and violence allegations made against the rapper, and the subsequent federal investigation into the accusations.

The lawsuits began in November 2023 with Cassie’s (real name Casandra Elizabeth Ventura), the famed R&B singer who was signed by Diddy in 2005 when she was 19 and he was 37. The pair were in a relationship between 2007 and 2018.

The complaint claims Diddy pulled her into an “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” shortly after they met, and the abuse began when they started dating. Over the course of 10 years, she claims he sex trafficked, raped, and beat her.

It also describes an incident “around March 16” when the rapper was “extremely intoxicated and punched Ms Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye.”

This was corroborated by a video released this week from a hotel’s CCTV footage, showing Diddy hitting and punching Cassie before dragging her across the floor after she tried to escape.

That same month, Joie Dickerson-Neal filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1991 while she was at college. The complaint also claims the rapper secretly recorded the assault and showed it to other people.

A number of lawsuits followed, one of which is from an anonymous woman alleging Diddy and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall sexually assaulted her and her friend in the early ‘90s, and another accusing Diddy of drugging and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in 2003.

In February 2024, producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a lawsuit against Diddy, claiming he was “subjected to unwanted advances by associates of Diddy at his direction” and “the victim of constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus by Mr. Combs.”

The producer also accuses Diddy of holding “sex-trafficking parties,” and says he has “irrefutable evidence” of the rapper performing various illegal acts, including giving alcoholic drinks laced with drugs to minors and sex workers at his homes.

Diddy has strongly denied the allegations against him, previously stating that the accusers are “looking for a quick payday.” He’s since apologized after the Cassie video emerged online, saying he’s “truly sorry” and “disgusted” by his own behavior.

Various celebrities have condemned the apology, including 50 Cent, who wrote, “This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office put out a statement saying that while the CCTV footage is “extremely disturbing and difficult to watch,” they are “unable to charge” as it happened in 2016.

In response to this, 50 Cent said, “This is why they put that tape out, they know they can’t charge him with what we saw, but they know we can’t unsee what we saw.”

His upcoming Netflix docu-series will shed more light on the allegations dating back decades, with 50 Cent’s latest comments suggesting we’ll be hearing more from Diddy’s victims.

