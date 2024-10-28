Chris Brown: A History of Violence reveals Diddy connection with new allegation

Chris Brown: A History of Violence examines years of abusive allegations against the ‘Run It’ singer, including an incident involving Diddy’s yacht.

Warning: some may find this content distressing.

Focus has turned to Sean “Diddy” Combs of late after the rapper was arrested following dozens of lawsuits against him, alleging years of sexual assault and misconduct.

Numerous documentaries, including one by 50 Cent, are in production right now, but ahead of their release, Investigation Discovery has dropped Chris Brown: A History of Violence.

In the new true crime film, a Jane Doe comes forward to claim that she was raped by Chris Brown in 2020 while on Diddy’s yacht.

At the time, Doe had just moved to LA to pursue a dance career. In December, she and a friend had gone to Miami for New Year’s when she got a call from a guy she’d met in LA inviting her to Diddy’s party.

ID Jane Doe met Chris Brown on Diddy’s yacht

When they got on the boat, Doe says there were only around 15 people, one of which was Chris Brown. She saw it as a “sign” as she thought he might be able to give her advice on the industry.

“The only thing bad about Chris that we all know is that he was abusive towards Rihanna,” she says.

The pair got to talking and everything was fine until he allegedly handed her a drink. “This is where my memory starts getting a little bit weird,” she claims.

After the second drink, Doe states she started to feel “kind of tired” and that her body was feeling “a little heavy.”

Brown is accused of then inviting Doe out back and leading her to a bedroom. “I remember I did lay back and I’m like, ‘Why can’t I get up?’ Next thing I knew, he was on top of me,” she continues.

“I couldn’t move. And I said no, and then I felt him… next thing I knew he was inside me… I was just so disgusted.”

Following this incident, Doe claims Brown took her phone and texted himself so they had each other’s numbers.

“Most girls would be happy, that ‘Oh my god, I got to have sex with Chris Brown.’ But I did not want that,” she adds.

When they finally left Diddy’s yacht, Brown is alleged to have texted Doe telling her to take a Plan B.

Doe was in denial about the encounter and continued to talk with Brown. She claims it wasn’t until she started going to therapy that she was able to realize what had happened.

The singer’s lawyer, Levi McCarthern, shared a statement with the producers of Chris Brown: A History of Violence denying the allegations and describing them as “entirely fabricated”.

A year after the alleged assault, another woman came forward with similar allegations, which sparked the creation of a website.

After Doe left a comment on the site, a legal team reached out to her and discovered there was enough evidence to build a case.

They filed a lawsuit and went public, but this garnered widespread media attention. Although she remained anonymous, Doe was accused of taking legal action for “attention” and “money”.

Proceedings took a turn when Brown and his team provided messages to the police, seemingly showing Doe sending a long line of texts with no response.

“There’s only one side of the conversation here, and she’s just texting a ghost from the end of January to August,” says one of Doe’s lawyers, Ariel Mitchell.

Doe adds, “The way he provided the messages, it made it look like I was talking to myself… but it was not that.”

Mitchell states that Doe provided her with alternative messages that included “deleted messages from Chris.”

ID Ariel Mitchell is representing Doe

“He was not just ignoring her. He was keeping it going. But it was hard to verify which series of texts was accurate.”

Ultimately, the Miami Beach Police concluded that “no probable cause existed for an arrest and that the report was unfounded,” leading to the case being closed.

Although Doe was dropped by the legal team following the text message mix-up, Mitchell has since confirmed to People that she is representing her again.

The attorney told the outlet, “I adore my client and I believe what happened to her is 100% true.

“I feel that I failed her as an attorney because I couldn’t make her comfortable enough with me in such a short period of time where she felt 100% comfortable being forthcoming with me.”

Chris Brown: A History of Violence is streaming on Max now. You can also check out the new Diddy documentary and the new allegations against Diddy ahead of 50 Cent’s Netflix documentary.