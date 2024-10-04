Sinister new Diddy allegations surface ahead of Netflix documentary

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs already has 11 lawsuits against him, but alarming new allegations have surfaced with Netflix’s 50 Cent documentary still to come.

Since Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson officially confirmed his documentary exploring Diddy allegations would be going ahead at Netflix, more troubling allegations have emerged against the rapper.

Diddy’s ‘Freak Off’ parties have been a subject of high scrutiny since his arrest in September, with celebrity photographer Selma Fonseca now alleging an “off-limits room” was on hand for guests who were “invited.”

While the main party felt like “everybody was a VIP in East Hampton,” select rooms were closed off. Fonseca told Fox News, “He had some people go inside the living room, and he also had the bedroom upstairs on the balcony. So, people would go inside, but not everybody was allowed inside.

“Anywhere there are rich and famous people, there are sex workers around… there are sex workers everywhere. They’re very discreet.”

Fonseca “never went” into the rooms herself as she was “never invited.”

Diddy’s ‘Freak Offs’ have previously been described as a way for him to “allegedly abuse women and use threats to force them into orgies with male sex workers.”

A lawsuit filed in July 2024 alleged former adult film star Adria English was “groomed into sex trafficking over time” at said parties between 2004-2009.

Lawyer Jonathan Davis responded to English’s claims: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone.”

At the time of writing, the rapper is being held at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, without bail after pleading not guilty to charges. Since charges were made, a further 120 accusers are allegedly having their cases reviewed.

The Diddy Netflix documentary doesn’t have a release date but is expected to be a docu-series dropping at some point next year. 50 Cent has been outspoken about Diddy and his alleged behavior for a number of years.

