The Matrix 5 is officially happening – but there’s a catch

The Matrix 5, a new entry to the action-packed franchise, is officially in the works, but there’s a catch to the production.

Despite premiering 25 years ago, The Matrix trilogy is considered to be one of the best action franchises in Hollywood.

Written and directed by Lilly and Lana Wachowski, the films were praised for their world-building, A-list cast, and one-of-a-kind fight sequences.

A fourth movie — The Matrix Resurrections — was released in 2021 to mixed critical response and the Wachowskis denied the possibility that a fifth entry would be made, but it seems like Warner Bros. had other plans.

The Matrix 5 has officially been announced to be in the works with The Cabin in the Woods’ Drew Goddard set to direct it.

However, there is no confirmation that either of the Wachowskis will be returning for the project, which would mark the first Matrix film neither of them have been a part of.

Despite her sibling’s decision to not return for Matrix 4, Lana Wachowski decided to come back to the franchise after the death of her parents.

“My brain just exploded this whole story. I couldn’t have my mom and dad… yet suddenly I had Neo and Trinity, arguably the two most important characters in my life,” Wachowski explained during a panel at the Berlin, “It was immediately comforting to have these two characters alive again, and it’s super-simple. You can look at it and say: ‘Okay, these two people die, and okay, bring these two people back to life, and oh, doesn’t that feel good?’ Yeah, it did! It’s simple, and this is what art does and this is what stories do. They comfort us and they’re important.”

Wachowski almost quit making the film in the middle of production but was encouraged by the cast to finish what could be her final work in the franchise.

Though the Matrix creators probably won’t be returning for Matrix 5, President of Production at Warner Bros. Jesse Ehrman assured fans that the franchise is in good hands as Goddard “came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25-years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters.”

