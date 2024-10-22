Spider-Man 4 delay likely after Tom Holland’s Christopher Nolan casting

Spider-Man 4 felt more like myth than reality already, but Tom Holland’s casting in Christopher Nolan’s next movie means more delays are likely afoot.

While it’s likely not the best time to be a Marvel fan, it’s an amazing time to be Tom Holland. He’s just been cast in Christopher Nolan’s next movie that’s booked in with Universal for July 2026.

We’ve got no idea about the finer details yet – that’s all top secret. However, an educated guess tells us it’ll have a huge impact on the upcoming Marvel movie and TV show roster, possibly delaying Spider-Man 4 even further.

The new movie didn’t actually have a confirmed release date beforehand, with all signs pointing to a 2026 release. Now that Holland has a definite project to set his sights on, this could be pushed to 2027… or even later.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources allege Holland will now be “juggling” multiple projects. Alongside Spider-Man 4, superhero fans are holding out hope for a cameo in Avengers: Doomsday, which drops in cinemas May 1, 2026.

While the Oppenheimer director’s next project is another nail in the coffin, Spider-Man 4 has already been plagued with pushback. Co-star Zendaya now won’t be filming Dune 3 until early 2026, which possibly put the brakes on Spidey’s shoot long before Nolan came along.

“We finally get at Tom in a good project outside of the MCU, but at what cost?” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

A second weighed in: “Yeah, Dune 3 ain’t makin’ December 2026. I think either Spider-Man 4 or Doomsday takes that December 18, 2026 date.”

Prior to the announcement, Holland had publicly stated Spider-Man 4 was the “most difficult” to fit into the upcoming timeline.

“Your film is a small cog in a large machine, and that machine has got to keep running, and you need to make sure that you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture,” he told Rich Roll.

But don’t panic! The superhero movie is definitely still happening regardless. Kevin Feige confirmed in February 2024 that the movie was being written… we just don’t know when we’ll see it.

