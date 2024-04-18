What time is Rebel Moon Part 2 out on Netflix?

Rebel Moon: Part 2 – The Scargiver is about to drop on Netflix — here’s exactly what time it’ll be available to stream, wherever you are in the world.

Before the turmoil of Justice League, Snyder had a pitch for a standalone Star Wars story in the vein of Seven Samurai. Lucasfilm said no, but years later, Netflix handed him the keys to his own cinematic universe.

The first film followed Kora, a “child of fire” escaping the bloodshed of intergalactic war on a distant moon. But the Motherworld’s wrath caught up with her, and she was soon forced to gather the galaxy’s bravest fighters in the fight against the Empire.

While it was met with a rocky reception, Rebel Moon: Part 2 is finally about to premiere on Netflix.

Rebel Moon Part 2 release time

Rebel Moon: Part 2 will be released on Netflix at 12am PT/3am ET on Friday, April 19.

It’s coming to Netflix all around the globe, so you’ll find your respective time zone for its premiere below:

12am PT

3am ET

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

You can get yourself ready by checking out the trailer for The Scargiver below:

When does the ‘Snyder Cut’ of Rebel Moon Part 2 come out?

The director’s cuts of Rebel Moon: Part 1 and 2 are expected to be released on Netflix in August 2024.

In an interview with Forbes, Snyder said: “We don’t have a hard date but probably sometime in August, I would say.”

Snyder is somewhat defined by his director’s cuts: Watchmen had two extended cuts, Batman v Superman’s Ultimate Cut is widely regarded as the superior version, and most notoriously of all, there’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the result of a years-long campaign to correct 2017’s theatrical release.

Whenever they do arrive, get ready for around six hours of “over the top” R-rated action. “They’re each about an hour longer than the originals, the PG-13 [versions]. So it’ll be nice to see the six hours together. You can take a break, of course. It’s a more, maybe, immersive experience. I’m interested for people to see it that way. It’s very adult, it’s very R-rated,” he said.

What to expect in Rebel Moon Part 2

Rebel Moon: Part 2 – The Scargiver will follow Kora and her new companions on Veldt as they prepare for a battle against the Imperium — including her father, Regent Balisarius.

The first film ended with Kora returning home alongside Gunnar, Tarak, Nemesis, General Titus, and Millius, while Admiral Atticus Noble was taken to Balisarius, who ordered him to crush the rebellion and bring him Kora… alive.

As per the official synopsis, it’ll “continue the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Rebel Moon: Part 2 arrives on Netflix on April 19. You can find out more details about Rebel Moon’s cast, a breakdown of its ending, and more new movies to stream in April.