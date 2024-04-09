TV & Movies

Is Conor McGregor’s Popeye movie real?

Cameron Frew
An image from the fake trailer for Conor McGregor's Popeye movieKH Studio

According to a trailer that’s gone viral on YouTube, Conor McGregor is playing Popeye in a live-action movie — but is it true?

Not too long ago, many believed Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson would be first to the finish line with his own Popeye: The Sailor Man movie — of course, it was completely made up.

That’s the thing these days: posters and trailers for fake movies and TV shows somehow amass thousands of shares and comments, with friends and family excitedly tagging each other and hyping up a projects that absolutely aren’t happening.

So, is McGregor’s Popeye movie real, or have you all just been duped again?

Conor McGregor’s Popeye movie explained

No, Conor McGregor isn’t starring in a live-action Popeye movie.

You’ve been fooled by a fake trailer on YouTube, assembled by KH Studio. It features AI-generated imagery of the MMA star, plus clips from his Road House remake and Colin Firth’s The Mercy.

If you took a second to check the video’s description, the creator is open about it being a “concept trailer created solely for artistic and entertainment purposes” — yet, many have assumed it’s real and coming out later this year (especially after it was shared to Facebook, easily the home of the most gullible users).

“I have to give them credit where it is due. It looks amazing,” one user commented. “I would still PAY to see this movie.. because Conor makes SO MUCH SENSE for the part,” another wrote. “I say bout damn time thanks Conor for bringing my favorite childhood character to life again,” a third wrote.

Don’t feel too bad if you let yourself get caught up in the excitement: lots of people fell for fake posters for a Golden Girls reboot, an E.T. sequel, and a live-action Cars remake.

In the meantime, check out what new movies you should be streaming in April, and other TV shows to add to your watch list.

