Is a live-action Cars remake coming out in 2025?

Cameron Frew
Ka-chow! A poster floating around on social media has led people to believe a live-action remake of Cars is coming out in 2025 — but there’s something you should know.

Disney’s live-action remakes have been some of the highest-grossing movies of all time, even if they’ve flopped with critics. 2010’s Alice in Wonderland set the tone: 51% on Rotten Tomatoes, but more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

However, its acclaimed back catalog of Pixar movies remains untouched — but what about Cars? According to YODA BBY ABY, it’s getting a live-action do-over that’s set for release in 2025.

We have some bad news (for those who actually wanted to see it): it’s completely made up. This is the same Facebook page behind the Return to Jafar rumors, as well as reports of a Golden Girls reboot and Bryan Cranston reprising his role as Walter White for a Heisenberg movie — none of these projects are happening.

Alongside a fake poster, the caption reads: “Get ready to race into a world of adventure with the all-new live-action remake of the beloved animated movie, CARS, coming to theaters in 2025! Join Lightning McQueen, once again voiced by Owen Wilson, as he shifts gears on a heartwarming journey of friendship, determination, and discovery. Perfect for the entire family, this revved-up retelling brings the charming town of Radiator Springs and its colorful inhabitants to spectacular life like never before.”

If you’re a Cars fan, don’t worry: in December 2023, Pixar’s creative director Jay Ward confirmed the franchise would return.

“There are more Cars things brewing, I can’t say much more yet. Cars has got a life that will keep going. I am working on some real fun projects right now that you will see in a couple of years. It takes us a while to make them,” Ward said.

You can also find out what other new movies you should be streaming in April.

