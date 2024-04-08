E.T. The Return to Earth debunked: Fake sequel explained

Is Steven Spielberg directing a sequel to E.T. called ‘The Return to Earth’? No — here’s why you’ve been duped.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is one of the most beloved and iconic movies of not just the ’80s, but all time — and a “terrifying” sequel initially entered development after its release.

That movie never came to fruition, but according to YODA BBY ABY, a sequel is coming to the big screen in summer 2025 — sadly, this is a complete lie.

This is the same Facebook page behind The Golden Girls reboot rumors, as well as the made-up announcements about Cars’ live-action remake, The Return of Jafar, and Bryan Cranston’s Heisenberg movie.

YODA BBY ABY: Facebook

Alongside a fake poster, the page wrote: “Steven Spielberg reunites Henry Thomas and Drew Barrymore in E.T. The Return to Earth, a thrilling sequel to the beloved classic.

“Decades after their original adventure, Elliott and Gertie embark on a cosmic quest with E.T. to save Earth from ecological collapse and a universe-wide conspiracy. Dive into a heartwarming journey of nostalgia, bravery, and the enduring power of friendship, only in theaters Summer 2025.”

As the first movie was tearing up 1982’s box office, Spielberg and Melissa Mathison wrote a treatment for a sequel, E.T. II: Nocturnal Fears, which would have seen Elliott kidnapped by evil aliens. Plans were soon scrapped, and Henry Thomas said in 2022 that a feature-length follow-up shouldn’t happen.

There’s only one official sequel to E.T., and it’s a four-minute commercial released in 2019 to mark Thanksgiving. The short film, titled E.T. A Holiday Reunion, catches up with Elliott as a grown-up with his own family — and his old pal returns just in time for Christmas.

The whole thing is still available to watch on YouTube, and if you want to revisit the original E.T., it’s available to rent or buy digitally on-demand, or you can pick up the DVD or Blu-ray on Amazon. You can also find out what other new movies you should be streaming in April.

