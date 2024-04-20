TV & Movies

How to watch Challengers — Is it streaming?

Jessica Cullen
Zendaya as Tashi Duncan in ChallengersWarner Bros.

Here’s how to watch Challengers, Zendaya’s new movie, with information on the theatrical release and whether it’s on streaming services.

If you like a sports movie with balls (quite literally), then Challengers is the must-watch movie of the year. Slick with sweat and driven by sexual manipulation, Luca Guadagnino’s new film is a sizzling and fresh take on a well-loved genre.

Thanks to its electric energy and a relentless three-way duel between its fictional trio, Challengers is easily one of the best movies of 2024 so far. (If you don’t believe us, just check out our Challengers review for more!) It’s almost here, but how can you watch Zendaya‘s new tennis flick?

Below you’ll find everything you need to know about how to watch Challengers, with streaming updates, too.

How to watch Challengers

The only way to watch Challengers for now is to head to theaters — the movie comes out on Friday, April 26, 2024 in the US and most international territories.

Guadagnino knows what he’s doing when it comes to putting tennis on film.

The matches are played at both breakneck speed and in agonizing slow-motion. Everything is sensual about Challengers, including the sport itself. Needless to say, it deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible. Head to your local theaters from April 26 to experience each vicious rally in all its glory.

Is Challengers on streaming?

No, Challengers isn’t streaming, and won’t be for a few months at least — it’s on a theatrically-exclusive run from April 26.

If you were hoping to catch Challengers on streaming services, you’ll have to wait a few months. The best way to see it is in theaters, on the big screen. If it performs well at the box office, this is where it’ll stay well into the summer.

Once it lands on streaming, it’s likely that it’ll go to Max, as this is where the majority of Warner Bros. movies end up. That said, the movie is also produced by Amazon MGM Studios, so it could end up on there in the future, too. Most likely, it’ll end up available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video in a few months, then head over to Max.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on where you can watch Challengers as things change. In the meantime, find out if Challengers is based on a true story, and take a look at all the other new movies to watch this month.

About The Author

Jessica Cullen

Jessica Cullen is a TV and Movies Writer at Dexerto. She's previously written for The Digital Fix, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29, and Slate. Aside from her Yellowstone obsession, she loves true crime, '90s action movies, and anything with a young Harrison Ford. You can email her here: jessica.cullen@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Is there a Spy x Family Code: White post credits scene?
Anime
Does Spy x Family Code: White have a post credits scene?
Anthony McGlynn
Keanu Reeves as John Wick in John Wick 4, sitting in a chair and wearing a suit
TV & Movies
Keanu Reeves’ new airplane movie has everyone saying the same thing
Jessica Cullen
An NCR ranger stands outside the city of New Vegas
Fallout
Fallout creator hits back at angry fans over TV show lore changes: “Lore drift is inevitable in big IPs”
Tristan Stringer
Fallout
Fallout TV show blows other adaptations out of the water and Halo fans aren’t happy
Tristan Stringer
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech