TV & Movies

Stranger Things Season 5 episode titles revealed — and someone is set to “vanish”

Gabriela Silva
Dustin, Max and the characters in Stranger Things Season 4.Netflix

Details of Stranger Things Season 5 are coming to light, with news of the unconfirmed episode titles hinting at some major storylines.

Many are eagerly awaiting the final season of the hit Netflix series after the jaw-dropping finale of Season 4. So far, on-set photos have been released, with Stranger Things Day 2022 revealing the Episode 1 title to be ‘The Crawl’. But an insider has spilled the beans on the remaining episode titles.

Per Jeff Sneider on X/Twitter, some of the episode titles are subject to change but already hint at one mystery. The possible episode titles are as follows:

  • 501: ‘The Crawl’ – The Duffer Bros
  • 502: ‘The Vanishing of [Spoiler] Wheeler’ – Duffers
  • 503: ‘The Turbow Trap’ – Frank Darabont
  • 504: ‘Sorcerer’ – Duffers
  • 505: ‘Shock Jock’ – Darabont
  • 506: ‘Escape From Camazotz’ – Shawn Levy

The big question on everyone’s mind is Episode 2 and the Wheeler who disappears. One fan commented, “Definitely ‘The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler.'”

Another said, “It’s Holly! It’s Holly, I know it! They foreshadowed it in Season 1!”

Holly is the younger sister of Mike and Nancy and is a series regular. Throughout the series, she hasn’t had a major role, but that could change if fan speculation is correct.

It’s unlikely that the episode is hinting at Nancy or Mike as they are already heavily involved in the Upside Down and with Vecna. A possible scenario is Holly learning the truth of what’s been happening in Hawkins, having unintentionally been exposed to it.

Holly explored Will Byer’s house in Season 1 after he disappeared. You may remember she spoke the last line in Season 4 after noticing the spores in the air.

Another title to look at is ‘Shock Jock’. In Stranger Things, the titled jock has been Steve Harrington due to his high school years. Could the episode put Steve in danger? Time will tell.

Stranger Things Season 5 is expected to be released in 2025, and for now, you can check out the new TV shows coming to streaming this month.

Related Topics

Stranger Things

About The Author

Gabriela Silva

Gabriela is a Senior TV and Movies Writer for Dexerto covering Netflix, Disney+, K-Dramas and everything in between. She has a bachelor's degree in Journalism from Fordham, and was previously a TV Writer for Showbiz Cheatsheet and List Witer for Screenrant. You can contact Gabriela at gabriela.silva@dexerto.com

keep reading
Grace Van Dien as Chrissy and Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things
TV & Movies
Stranger Things fan favorite character could come back, but fans aren’t convinced
Jessica Cullen
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things
TV & Movies
Stranger Things fans slam Millie Bobby Brown for “never watching movies”
Jasmine Valentine
The young cast of Stranger Things
TV & Movies
Stranger Things Season 5 just made biggest improvement to the show in years, but not everyone is happy
Jessica Cullen
An adult with their LEGO Stranger Things The Upside Down set
Lego
Retired LEGO Stranger Things in stock but at a price
Marius Boonzaier

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.