Stranger Things Season 5 episode titles revealed — and someone is set to “vanish”

Details of Stranger Things Season 5 are coming to light, with news of the unconfirmed episode titles hinting at some major storylines.

Many are eagerly awaiting the final season of the hit Netflix series after the jaw-dropping finale of Season 4. So far, on-set photos have been released, with Stranger Things Day 2022 revealing the Episode 1 title to be ‘The Crawl’. But an insider has spilled the beans on the remaining episode titles.

Per Jeff Sneider on X/Twitter, some of the episode titles are subject to change but already hint at one mystery. The possible episode titles are as follows:

501: ‘The Crawl’ – The Duffer Bros

502: ‘The Vanishing of [Spoiler] Wheeler’ – Duffers

503: ‘The Turbow Trap’ – Frank Darabont

504: ‘Sorcerer’ – Duffers

505: ‘Shock Jock’ – Darabont

506: ‘Escape From Camazotz’ – Shawn Levy

The big question on everyone’s mind is Episode 2 and the Wheeler who disappears. One fan commented, “Definitely ‘The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler.'”

Another said, “It’s Holly! It’s Holly, I know it! They foreshadowed it in Season 1!”

Holly is the younger sister of Mike and Nancy and is a series regular. Throughout the series, she hasn’t had a major role, but that could change if fan speculation is correct.

It’s unlikely that the episode is hinting at Nancy or Mike as they are already heavily involved in the Upside Down and with Vecna. A possible scenario is Holly learning the truth of what’s been happening in Hawkins, having unintentionally been exposed to it.

Holly explored Will Byer’s house in Season 1 after he disappeared. You may remember she spoke the last line in Season 4 after noticing the spores in the air.

Another title to look at is ‘Shock Jock’. In Stranger Things, the titled jock has been Steve Harrington due to his high school years. Could the episode put Steve in danger? Time will tell.

Stranger Things Season 5 is expected to be released in 2025, and for now, you can check out the new TV shows coming to streaming this month.