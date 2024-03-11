At the 2024 Oscars ceremony, you may have noticed a series of celebrities wearing red pins – here’s everything you need to know about it.

Unpacking everything that goes down at the annual Academy Awards is as much of a tradition as the event itself – and the 2024 Oscars is no different.

Between the wins and snubs, there was much discussion about Emma Stone’s response to Jimmy Kimmel’s questionable jokes, claims Across the Spider-Verse was “robbed,” and a conspiracy theory that John Cena’s naked appearance was a “humiliation ritual.”

Talks also turned to the red pins worn by certain Hollywood stars on the red carpet – so, here’s everything you need to know about the badges and what viewers at home are saying about them.

Oscars 2024: Red pins explained

A number of stars wore red pins – featuring an image of an outstretched hand with a heart in the middle – at the 2024 Oscars as part of a call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The badges are representative of a wider movement launched by Artists4Ceasefire, a group of artists and advocates responding to the humanitarian crisis and calling on US President Joe Biden and Congress to take action.

As part of their efforts, they wrote an open letter to Biden and the administration to “call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages.”

Those involved with Artists4Ceasefire also showed their solidarity at the 96th Academy Awards, with celebrities such as Billie Eilish, Ava DuVernay, Mark Ruffalo, and Ramy Youssef all seen sporting the pins on the red carpet.

Speaking to Variety last night (March 10), Youssef – who starred in the Oscar-winning movie Poor Things – said: “We’re calling for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We’re calling for peace and lasting justice for the people of Palestine.”

While he wasn’t wearing the badge, The Zone of Interest director Jonathan Glazer used his acceptance speech to condemn the conflict and the weaponization of the Holocaust.

“All our choices were made to reflect and confront us in the present, not to say look what they did then, rather what we do now,” he said in the making of his movie, which is about Auschwitz commander Rudolf Höss.

“Our film shows where dehumanization leads at its worst. It’s shaped all of our past and present. Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people.

“Whether the victims of October 7th in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanization – how do we resist?”

Outside of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, protestors gathered to condemn the war in Gaza, slowing traffic and stars’ arrival on the red carpet and shining a light on the conflict.

Numerous viewers at home have taken to social media to share praise for the stars who wore red pins and showed solidarity with the ceasefire movement.

“I admire them for it because at least it gets people to keep talking about Gaza,” said one Redditor, while another wrote, “Shout out to Jonathan Glazer too for mentioning Gaza in his acceptance speech.”

“Mark Ruffalo has been with us since day one. I absolutely ADORE that man,” added a third, and a fourth commented, “Such a disappointingly low number of people showing support for Palestine on the red carpet, but that being said, I love every single person who did.”

