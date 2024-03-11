Emma Stone’s fiery response to Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscars joke goes viral

Best actress winner Emma Stone has gone viral after her jab at Oscars 2024 host Jimmy Kimmel was caught on camera.

The Academy Awards 2024 ceremony has come and gone, the full list of winners revealed in what was a mostly straightforward year. While there may not have been any huge surprises or many upset wins, the awards did include its fair share of viral moments.

There was John Cena’s naked cameo while presenting the award for best costume design as well as John Mulaney’s dig at Madame Web when discussing icon dialogue moments in film.

However, another viral moment that sets itself apart has come from none other than Best Actress winner Emma Stone. Stone was caught making a jab at host Jimmy Kimmel, the actress likely not having realized that she was being filmed at that moment.

During the ceremony, each of the Best Picture nominees was given their moment to shine, with small clips of each shown throughout the night.

After the clip for Poor Things was presented, Kimmel joked, “Those were all the parts of Poor Things we’re allowed to show on TV.”

Stone can be seen muttering “he’s a pr**k” after Kimmel made a joke about the film she was nominated for, Poor Things.

The joke, as well as Stone’s reaction, has been going viral online. Trending on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). One user commented “Emma tells the truth… I’m not sure why they keep inviting Jimmy Kimmel. That guy is a jerk.”

Another self-proclaimed Emma Stone “stan” added, “she’s so real for that ngl.”

Kimmel has hosted the Academy Awards multiple times now. Each and every time he does so, more traction is made to remove him from hosting duties. During the 2024 show, fans listed off many names to replace Kimmel, including the aforementioned John Mulaney.

“We need to stop everything and rethink these host choices,” stated another X user when responding to the now-viral moment between Stone and Kimmel.

